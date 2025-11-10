As overnight freeze expected, Hope House Warming Shelter to open Nov 10 and 11

The county posted the following announcement on its website:

Latest Update:

The MUST Ministries Hope House will open its warming station on Monday, November 10, and Tuesday, November 11, in preparation for the onset of cold weather. We will be providing shelter services for men, women, and children. The Hope House shelter is located at 1297 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30066.



