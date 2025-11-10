Cobb Library Book Sale to return this Spring

After the Cobb County Public Library‘s popular Fall Book Sale was canceled due to a lack of storage facilities for the materials, storage space was found, and the sales will resume.

The Spring Book Sale will take place at the Cobb Civic Center, March 13-15, 2026. The Civic Center is located at 548 South Marietta Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA 30060.

The library website gives the following details (reprinted below verbatim):

Book Sale Details

The sale will feature an extensive selection of materials for all ages, including:

Hardcover and paperback books

DVDs

Books on CD

Magazines

Puzzles

Prices range from 10 cents to $4.00, with unbeatable deals throughout the weekend.

Find the full price list here.

Location:

Cobb Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA 30060

Hours:

Friday & Saturday : 9 am – 5 pm

9 am – 5 pm Sunday: 1 pm – 5 pm

1 pm – 5 pm Free parking is available on-site.

Accepted payment methods include debit, credit, cash, and checks (Visa and MasterCard only).

Shopping Tips

Friday until 1 pm : Electronic (scanning) devices are not permitted, and purchases are limited to two boxes at a time . Please take items to your vehicle before returning to shop again.

Electronic (scanning) devices are not permitted, and purchases are limited to . Please take items to your vehicle before returning to shop again. Sunday: BYOB (Bring Your Own Box) Day! Fill any size box you can carry to your car: $10 – Upper Level Only $20 – Lower Level Only $20 – Mixed

Fill any size box you can carry to your car:

Come ready to buy, buy, buy—we’ll be working to sell out the Civic Center on Sunday!

Proceeds Support Your Library

All profits from the book sale directly support Cobb County Public Library’s 15 branches and bookmobile, helping us purchase new materials and resources for the community.

In addition to the big sale, don’t forget to browse our Book Nooks located in branches across the county for great finds year-round.

For questions or more information, please email: contactus@cobbcat.org.

