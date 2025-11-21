Georgia DOT Awards $24.4 Million in Federal Funds to Expand EV Charging Network

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced in a press release that the Georgia State Transportation Board has approved the Best Value Awards for the second round of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program.

According to GDOT’s public information release, the decision, made during the board’s Nov. 20, 2025, meeting, marks another step toward establishing a comprehensive statewide fast-charging network for electric vehicles (EVs).

More than $24.4 million in NEVI funds will support 26 new EV fast-charging station locations through public-private partnerships (P3). The selected private-sector partners will design, install, finance, operate, and maintain federally compliant Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) stations for at least five years along Georgia’s Alternative Fuel Corridors.

“This investment will help further secure our status as a national leader in innovation and infrastructure for years to come,” said Gov. Brian P. Kemp. “We appreciate Georgia DOT for fulfilling the state’s commitment to a robust, reliable fast-charging network that meets federal standards and serves communities across Georgia.”

The awarded stations will each feature four DCFC ports, available 24/7, capable of simultaneously recharging EVs in as little as 20 minutes depending on the vehicle. The initiative is intended to improve access in both urban and rural communities, closing key gaps identified after the program’s initial funding round in 2024.

Georgia DOT received 41 proposals for 26 of 33 potential sites identified across the state, primarily near rural highway exits and interchanges. After a rigorous evaluation process based on site readiness, grid capacity, community impact, and long-term operations, six awardees were selected to develop the new locations.

“Georgia continues to lead the way in electric mobility by investing in infrastructure that strengthens our transportation network, promotes economic development and improves the experience for EV drivers statewide,” said Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry.

The NEVI program is part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which allocates $5 billion nationally over five years to develop EV infrastructure. Georgia was allotted approximately $135 million, with NEVI funds covering up to 80% of project costs. Private partners will cover the remaining costs under Georgia DOT’s federally approved NEVI plan.

Georgia DOT’s approach was developed with input from industry stakeholders to ensure a reliable and accessible network that meets federal guidelines, enhances driver experience, and supports long-term transportation goals statewide.

