Upcoming holiday events in Smyrna

Here is a selection of events in Smyrna for the holiday season.

Letters to Santa

From Saturday, November 29 to Friday, December 12 you and your family can stop by the the Smyrna Library at 100 Village Green Circle SE, and write a letter to Santa at the Youth Services Desk . The letter can be put directly into the Santa box to go straight to the North Pole!

Santa meet-and-greet on Nov. 30 to benefit Smyrna first responders



Santa Claus and Minty the Elf will visit Smyrna Fire Department Station 1, 2620 Atlanta Road, on Sunday, Nov. 30, for a family photo fundraiser benefiting local first responders, hosted by the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation.

For a $25 donation, attendees can pose for a photo with Santa. Professional photos are available, and personal photos are allowed.

In addition to the photos, guests can enjoy cookies and decorate ornaments. There will also be a station where kids can write letters to Santa.

For more information, visit SmyrnaPSF.org.

The North Pole Fa-La-La-La Follies presented by Mr. Niko

Another fun event at the Smyrna Public Library is the North Pole Fa-La-La-La Follies on Monday, December 1, 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. This holiday production for children ages 3 to 9 shows the hilarious holiday hijinks as the talented residents of the North Pole perform in their annual talent show.

Home for the Holidays

On Tuesday, December 2, 5 – 9 p.m., kick off the holiday season with Smyrna’s annual celebration in Market Village and Village Green Park. Music and festive songs will start at 5 p.m. with Santa arriving to light the Christmas Tree at 7 p.m.

There will also be a Kris Kringle Market where homemade crafts, artisanal goods and unique gifts will be available for everyone on your gift list.

Smyrna Handmade Holiday Market

If you’re looking for gifts with a local flair, visit the Smyrna Handmade Holiday Market on Saturday, December 6, 2025, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday, December 7, 2025, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The 5th Annual Smyrna Holiday Market will offer one-of-a-kind handmade gifts at Brawner Hall and the Reed House, 3180 Atlanta Rd Smyrna, Georgia 30080

Support local small businesses this holiday season!

Blanket Concert Series

December 13, 2025, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy live music at the Blanket Concert Series. Bring a blanket and enjoy the free concert by Gwen & The Kats at the Reed House Event Garden, 3080 Atlanta Road Smyrna, Georgia 30080.

Giant Gelt Drop and Menorah Lighting

December 15, 2025, 5:30 PM

Chabad Smyrna – Vinings will hold its annual Giant Gelt Drop and Menorah Lighting at Brawner Hall, 3180 Atlanta Rd Smyrna, Georgia 30080 . Chocolate Gelt will rain from the sky as Chanukah is celebrated in Smyrna. Face painting, balloons, entertainment and more Chanukah treats will open the eight nights of Chanukah.

O Bourbon Tree

December 18, 2025 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy an evening dedicated to bourbon appreciation. The event follows previous holiday celebrations of previous years including the “12 Cocktails of Christmas” and “Sippin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” O Bourbon Tree is $50 per person and only open to those 21 and over. The holiday soiree will take place at the Smyrna Community Center, 1250 Powder Springs ST SE Smyrna, GA 30080.

More information on each event can be found at https://www.smyrnaga.gov/