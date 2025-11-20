HOPE Family Resource Center distributed Thanksgiving food for those in need

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the HOPE Family Resource Center Thanksgiving food distribution:

HOPE Family Resource Center is a wonderful group of volunteers who help people in need with many ways including food, clothing, books, coats, toys, school supplies and other needs. This week, they hosted their Thanksgiving food distribution serving over 300 families with frozen turkeys, fruit, grocery items, vegetables, desserts and bread items. Volunteers from the First Christian Church of Mableton, South Cobb Lions Club, Mosaic Church, Friends of Mableton, Mableton Improvement Coalition, and others worked very hard to make this event a big success. The people served were very grateful for the help. Hope Family Resources is always in need of volunteers and donations. Please visit https://hopefamilyresourcecenter.org/ to learn more.