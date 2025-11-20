KSU PechaKucha Night showcases reach, depth of research

[This article by Alyssa Ozment with photo by Darnell Wilburn first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

From tackling the global challenge of diabetic retinopathy to interactive art exhibits in Atlanta, Kennesaw State University’s PechaKucha Night on Monday showed the depth and reach of the university’s research.

PechaKucha Night, hosted annually by the Office of Research, challenged researchers in each of KSU’s nine academic colleges to present their work visually, requiring them to weave a story as each slide automatically advanced after just 20 seconds.

“Each researcher rose to the challenge of crafting a succinct, timely presentation that illustrated their research’s impact to the audience,” Executive Vice President for Research Karin Scarpinato said. “We are proud of the work our researchers are doing to create new knowledge that advances society for all.”

A main topic throughout the night was health and wellness, with multiple researchers working to create better health outcomes.

Assistant Professor of Exercise Science Mitchell Zaplatosch showcased a smart water bottle that tracks activity and assists in improving hydration, while Associate Professor of Computer Science Mahmut Karakaya discussed his innovative device that allows people to detect early stages of diabetic retinopathy using their smart phone.

Assistant Professor of Construction Management Srijeet Halder delivered a presentation at the intersection of health and technology, describing his work with robots that can be used in construction applications, thereby reducing the physical toll on construction workers.

Technology, especially artificial intelligence, was also a constant theme, with Assistant Professor of Information Systems Aaron French discussing the commercialization of AI and how having it readily available will shape society for years to come.

Associate Professor of Computer Engineering Billy Kihei described how he is using that same technology to create an auto-doppler sensor that will enable us to communicate with vehicles without radios.

Personal experience served as the engine behind several presentations, as Assistant Professor of Digital Animation Jeremy Speed-Schwartz’s project The Paper Ecosystem combined digital animation with origami and stemmed from a hobby project with his daughter, while Professor of Mathematics Education Marrielle Myers drew on her love of math in discussing her book, Operation Feed the Ducks with Marlee the Mathematician, which helps children learn math on their own terms.

Professor of Geography Vanessa Slinger-Friedman highlighted the global impact of fast fashion and how OwlSwap, a clothing exchange program at KSU, is helping students struggling with needs insecurity while offering a sustainable framework for donating clothes.

Assistant Professor of Microbiology Andrew Haddow virology work also has global aims, with Haddow explaining his experience studying vector-borne diseases in Africa.

Alongside the presentations, KSU’s research centers set up engaging demonstrations on the brewery’s lower level, where attendees could interact with graduate students and ask them questions regarding their work in an informal, hands-on setting.