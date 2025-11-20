Kennesaw-based CROFT & Associates Expands to Savannah With Sixth Office Location

Photo Caption: CROFT & Associates from left to right – Amanda Groover, Mark Jackson (PE, RA), Jim Croft (RA. NCARB), Eric Pettingill, Tracey Moss (RA), Stacey Chapman (CIT), Penny Iorillo, Ali Jackson (CPSM), Anthony Iorillo (RA)

Kennesaw-based CROFT & Associates, an architecture, engineering, and interior design firm, announced in a press release the opening of its sixth office at 24 Drayton Street in downtown Savannah.

The company celebrated the milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 29, marking a significant step in its more than 20 years of continued growth.

The company stated that the new location strengthens CROFT’s ability to support clients throughout coastal Georgia and expands its presence across the Southeast. The firm said the move aligns with its mission to deliver tailored, innovative, and people-centered design solutions.

“Our growth into Savannah underscores our dedication to being where our clients need us most,” said Anthony Iorillo, principal and senior vice president at CROFT. “This new office not only allows us to better serve our partners in coastal Georgia but also reinforces our long-term investment in the region’s future.”

Before establishing the Savannah office, CROFT played a role in preserving several of the region’s historic sites, including the rehabilitation of the Reynolds Mansion on Sapelo Island and the preservation of the Torrey West Mansion on Ossabaw Island. The firm also completed the design for the Skidaway Island Visitors Center, a key resource for coastal education and conservation.

These projects, the firm said, reflect its commitment to honoring the heritage of Savannah and Coastal Georgia while ensuring historic sites continue to serve and inspire future generations.

CROFT plans to recruit talent locally from institutions like the Savannah College of Art and Design and other regional colleges as part of its investment in the area’s design and engineering workforce.

Founded in 2004, CROFT operates additional offices in Kennesaw and Lawrenceville, Georgia; Golden, Colorado; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The firm completes over 200 projects annually nationwide, managing more than $450 million in construction across sectors such as education, government, commercial, and mission-critical facilities.