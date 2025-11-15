Keep Smyrna Beautiful updates: school grants deadline is December 1

Keep Smyrna Beautiful provided the following updates of upcoming events:

KSB School Grants: Deadline is December 1, 2025

Photo caption: Last year, Campbell High School Students revitalized this courtyard, including adding benches, with the help of a KSB School Grant.

Keep Smyrna Beautiful is offering up to $2,500 in grants for K–12 schools in the City of Smyrna. Projects can include planting trees or gardens, environmental education, and campus beautification. Applications are now being accepted. Read about one of last year’s recipients. The deadline to apply is December 1, 2025. Learn more at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/school-partnerships/

Bring One for the Chipper Christmas Tree Recycling: January 3, 2026

Our annual Bring One for the Chipper event is back on Saturday, January 3, 2026. Keep your live tree out of the landfill by turning it into mulch! Additional details can be found at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/bring-one-for-the-chipper/