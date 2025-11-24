Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about a Thanksgiving food distribution by Sweetwater Mission at The Waverly mobile home community in Mableton:

Sweetwater Mission always steps up to feed people during the holidays. The Waverly located at Discovery Blvd and Castle Lake Road was the location of the latest holiday food distribute of almost 500 turkeys and fixings. Volunteers from the Cobb County Magistrate Court including Judge Brendan

Murphy, Heidrick & Struggle Retain Employment Search Company, YES Communities (who manage The Waverly and other locations) along with the regular volunteers from The First Christian Church of Mableton and South Cobb Lions Club were ready to load cars. The people receiving the free food

were very appreciative.