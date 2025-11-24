Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Monday, November 24, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, November 24, 2025, with a high near 71 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to areas of dense fog that may develop across central GA tonight, with reduced visibility potentially creating hazardous travel conditions.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 6:48 am, 44 °F L: 42 ° H: 51 ° Feels like 44 °F ° clear sky Humidity: 90 % Pressure: 1022 mb 0 mph Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 0% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 7:19 am Sunset: 5:30 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

A 10 percent chance of showers after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7 a.m. High near 72. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 57. West wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m, then a slight chance of showers between 7 a.m and 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thanksgiving Day

Sunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 29.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 49.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-10-01 85 69 77 6.7 T 2025-10-02 79 63 71 1.1 0 2025-10-03 78 60 69 -0.6 0 2025-10-04 80 61 70.5 1.3 0 2025-10-05 72 66 69 0.2 0.05 2025-10-06 77 68 72.5 4 T 2025-10-07 81 69 75 6.9 0 2025-10-08 88 69 78.5 10.8 T 2025-10-09 73 65 69 1.7 T 2025-10-10 75 57 66 -1 0 2025-10-11 77 57 67 0.4 0 2025-10-12 80 56 68 1.8 0 2025-10-13 82 56 69 3.2 0 2025-10-14 85 58 71.5 6.1 0 2025-10-15 86 62 74 9 0 2025-10-16 83 63 73 8.3 0 2025-10-17 82 59 70.5 6.2 0 2025-10-18 81 61 71 7.1 0 2025-10-19 78 54 66 2.5 0.08 2025-10-20 75 49 62 -1.1 0 2025-10-21 80 50 65 2.3 T 2025-10-22 74 53 63.5 1.2 0 2025-10-23 78 47 62.5 0.5 0 2025-10-24 77 51 64 2.4 0 2025-10-25 72 48 60 -1.2 0 2025-10-26 64 53 58.5 -2.3 0.06 2025-10-27 54 50 52 -8.5 2.07 2025-10-28 55 50 52.5 -7.6 T 2025-10-29 54 46 50 -9.7 0.4 2025-10-30 58 47 52.5 -6.9 T 2025-10-31 66 43 54.5 -4.5 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”