At least 13 people die in traffic incidents across Georgia during the long Christmas holiday weekend

By Mark Woolsey

At least 13 people died in traffic crashes across Georgia during the long Christmas holiday weekend.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety also reported 239 DUI offenses during the period from Wednesday through Sunday night at 6 p.m. Troopers also issued 385 distracted driving citations and 539 for seatbelt offenses.

Out of the statewide count of 13, DPS says troopers worked four of the fatalities, with 283 crashes reported and 105 accidents with injuries.

Five people were killed in 2024 during the Christmas count. The 2025 counting period began at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and wrapped up at 11:59 p.m. last night.

Just ahead is the New Year’s traffic count, which begins Dec. 31 and runs until Jan.4

Final Christmas weekend numbers are expected to be released at some point today.

At least initially, there was no word on any traffic fatalities in Cobb County through the long weekend, but that could change as updated or delayed reports arrive.

About the Georgia Department of Public Safety

The Georgia Department of Public Safety is the statewide agency responsible for enforcing traffic and criminal laws, overseeing commercial vehicle regulations and providing security at state facilities. Created in 1937, the department includes the Georgia State Patrol, the Georgia Capitol Police and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division.

The Georgia State Patrol conducts highway and rural road enforcement, investigates traffic crashes and supports emergency response during natural disasters and other large-scale incidents. Troopers also assist local law enforcement agencies when needed.

The Georgia Capitol Police provides security and law-enforcement services within the Capitol complex in downtown Atlanta. Its officers handle building protection, event security, traffic control and other safety operations involving state property and personnel.

The Motor Carrier Compliance Division enforces laws and regulations governing commercial trucks and buses. Its responsibilities include safety inspections, hazardous-materials oversight, size and weight compliance and operation of the state’s weigh stations.

The department’s mission is to work with local, state and federal partners to promote safety and protect Georgia residents and visitors. DPS emphasizes professionalism, integrity and public service across all divisions as it carries out traffic enforcement, crime-reduction efforts and support for emergency management operations.