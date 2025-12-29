Georgia gasoline price continues to drop significantly

Georgia gasoline prices continue to drop significantly over the past week.

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia fell six cents, reaching an average cost of $2.68 per gallon for regular unleaded.

EV charging rates at DC fast-charging stations averaged 38 cents per kilowatt hour nationally (the same as the past several weeks), and 40 cents in Georgia. EV home charging is much cheaper, but also slower.

Cobb County gasoline price average

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.706, about three cents greater than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

A Cheaper Start Ahead: National Gas Prices Fall Below Last Year’s Levels This holiday season continues to bring welcome relief at the pump, with gas prices dipping even as a record number of travelers hit the road. The national average has fallen 3 cents this week to $2.82, the cheapest December since 2020. Crude oil remains low, and despite heavy holiday demand, gasoline supplies are steady. After a year of unusually stable fuel costs, drivers are heading into the new year with a real advantage: more predictable, budget‑friendly travel as millions continue taking to the roads in record numbers. Electric: The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 38 cents. To plan ahead, drivers can check charging prices along their route using AAA’s TripTik Travel Planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”