November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Sprayberry High attendance zone

These prices for November 2025 home sales in the Sprayberry High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website
Highest sale price in November: $649,000 for 1463 SHADOWROCK HTS (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in November: $180,000 for 61 SUBURBAN DR (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|2527 WATERSTONE WAY
|11/03/25
|$438,000.00
|2000
|605 EMBRY LN
|11/04/25
|$350,000.00
|1360
|3027 TIMBERLINE RD
|11/04/25
|$425,000.00
|1484
|3435 BRYANT LN
|11/05/25
|$350,000.00
|1495
|1556 SMITHWOOD DR
|11/06/25
|$394,000.00
|1678
|1053 SWAYING PINES TRCE
|11/06/25
|$426,000.00
|1371
|3157 BELLESTONE CT
|11/07/25
|$380,000.00
|1547
|2810 SHAW RD
|11/10/25
|$385,000.00
|1512
|61 SUBURBAN DR
|11/10/25
|$180,000.00
|1731
|2018 DARRELL DR
|11/12/25
|$300,000.00
|1470
|2263 NOTTLEY DR UNIT 2
|11/12/25
|$310,000.00
|1776
|597 FARMBROOK TRL
|11/12/25
|$420,000.00
|2164
|1720 STARLIGHT DR
|11/13/25
|$315,000.00
|1591
|2301 CLIPPER LN
|11/13/25
|$439,000.00
|2134
|3075 VANDIVER DR
|11/14/25
|$415,000.00
|1485
|2320 VENTANA XING BLDG 15
|11/14/25
|$475,000.00
|2744
|3330 RANCH RD NE
|11/17/25
|$452,500.00
|1378
|2607 ALCOVY TRL
|11/17/25
|$518,000.00
|1680
|433 KELLY DR
|11/18/25
|$496,000.00
|2048
|3630 AUTUMN RIDGE PKWY
|11/18/25
|$475,000.00
|2882
|1900 BRANCH VIEW DR
|11/19/25
|$410,000.00
|1878
|1870 KINRIDGE RD
|11/20/25
|$335,000.00
|1620
|3025 WAYWARD DR
|11/20/25
|$335,000.00
|1424
|3418 CHASTAIN GLEN LN
|11/20/25
|$440,000.00
|2121
|3760 APPLE WAY
|11/21/25
|$469,000.00
|1940
|1050 MERRITT RD
|11/21/25
|$400,000.00
|1352
|1472 CEDAR RIDGE RD NE
|11/24/25
|$412,000.00
|1973
|1680 WINGARD DR
|11/24/25
|$319,900.00
|1820
|559 FARMBROOK TRL
|11/25/25
|$350,000.00
|1960
|795 WEYBOURNE CT
|11/26/25
|$407,000.00
|1952
|1463 SHADOWROCK HTS
|11/26/25
|$649,000.00
|2514
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
