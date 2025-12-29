November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Sprayberry High attendance zone

TOPICS:
Photo of the home in the Sprayberry High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in November 2025

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 29, 2025

These prices for November 2025 home sales in the Sprayberry High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in November:  $649,000 for 1463 SHADOWROCK HTS (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in November: $180,000 for 61 SUBURBAN DR (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
2527 WATERSTONE WAY11/03/25$438,000.002000
605 EMBRY LN11/04/25$350,000.001360
3027 TIMBERLINE RD11/04/25$425,000.001484
3435 BRYANT LN11/05/25$350,000.001495
1556 SMITHWOOD DR11/06/25$394,000.001678
1053 SWAYING PINES TRCE11/06/25$426,000.001371
3157 BELLESTONE CT11/07/25$380,000.001547
2810 SHAW RD11/10/25$385,000.001512
61 SUBURBAN DR11/10/25$180,000.001731
2018 DARRELL DR11/12/25$300,000.001470
2263 NOTTLEY DR UNIT 211/12/25$310,000.001776
597 FARMBROOK TRL11/12/25$420,000.002164
1720 STARLIGHT DR11/13/25$315,000.001591
2301 CLIPPER LN11/13/25$439,000.002134
3075 VANDIVER DR11/14/25$415,000.001485
2320 VENTANA XING BLDG 1511/14/25$475,000.002744
3330 RANCH RD NE11/17/25$452,500.001378
2607 ALCOVY TRL11/17/25$518,000.001680
433 KELLY DR11/18/25$496,000.002048
3630 AUTUMN RIDGE PKWY11/18/25$475,000.002882
1900 BRANCH VIEW DR11/19/25$410,000.001878
1870 KINRIDGE RD11/20/25$335,000.001620
3025 WAYWARD DR11/20/25$335,000.001424
3418 CHASTAIN GLEN LN11/20/25$440,000.002121
3760 APPLE WAY11/21/25$469,000.001940
1050 MERRITT RD11/21/25$400,000.001352
1472 CEDAR RIDGE RD NE11/24/25$412,000.001973
1680 WINGARD DR11/24/25$319,900.001820
559 FARMBROOK TRL11/25/25$350,000.001960
795 WEYBOURNE CT11/26/25$407,000.001952
1463 SHADOWROCK HTS11/26/25$649,000.002514

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

Be the first to comment on "November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Sprayberry High attendance zone"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.