November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Sprayberry High attendance zone

These prices for November 2025 home sales in the Sprayberry High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in November: $649,000 for 1463 SHADOWROCK HTS (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in November: $180,000 for 61 SUBURBAN DR (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 2527 WATERSTONE WAY 11/03/25 $438,000.00 2000 605 EMBRY LN 11/04/25 $350,000.00 1360 3027 TIMBERLINE RD 11/04/25 $425,000.00 1484 3435 BRYANT LN 11/05/25 $350,000.00 1495 1556 SMITHWOOD DR 11/06/25 $394,000.00 1678 1053 SWAYING PINES TRCE 11/06/25 $426,000.00 1371 3157 BELLESTONE CT 11/07/25 $380,000.00 1547 2810 SHAW RD 11/10/25 $385,000.00 1512 61 SUBURBAN DR 11/10/25 $180,000.00 1731 2018 DARRELL DR 11/12/25 $300,000.00 1470 2263 NOTTLEY DR UNIT 2 11/12/25 $310,000.00 1776 597 FARMBROOK TRL 11/12/25 $420,000.00 2164 1720 STARLIGHT DR 11/13/25 $315,000.00 1591 2301 CLIPPER LN 11/13/25 $439,000.00 2134 3075 VANDIVER DR 11/14/25 $415,000.00 1485 2320 VENTANA XING BLDG 15 11/14/25 $475,000.00 2744 3330 RANCH RD NE 11/17/25 $452,500.00 1378 2607 ALCOVY TRL 11/17/25 $518,000.00 1680 433 KELLY DR 11/18/25 $496,000.00 2048 3630 AUTUMN RIDGE PKWY 11/18/25 $475,000.00 2882 1900 BRANCH VIEW DR 11/19/25 $410,000.00 1878 1870 KINRIDGE RD 11/20/25 $335,000.00 1620 3025 WAYWARD DR 11/20/25 $335,000.00 1424 3418 CHASTAIN GLEN LN 11/20/25 $440,000.00 2121 3760 APPLE WAY 11/21/25 $469,000.00 1940 1050 MERRITT RD 11/21/25 $400,000.00 1352 1472 CEDAR RIDGE RD NE 11/24/25 $412,000.00 1973 1680 WINGARD DR 11/24/25 $319,900.00 1820 559 FARMBROOK TRL 11/25/25 $350,000.00 1960 795 WEYBOURNE CT 11/26/25 $407,000.00 1952 1463 SHADOWROCK HTS 11/26/25 $649,000.00 2514

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.