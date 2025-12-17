Cobb DOT list of road and lane closures as of Wednesday, December 17

The following road and lane closures are currently active and listed on the Cobb County DOT website. To expand the map for a particular roadway, click on the legend to the left of the interactive map below. The tables below are copied and pasted directly from the Cobb DOT GIS app. We retrieved this current list on December 3, 2025.
We post this every Wednesday. To check for updates that occur between our posting, visit the Cobb DOT’s road work page at this link.
Road closures
Pinehurst Lane
|Construction Closure
Starts: 12/2/25 8:30 AM
Ends: 12/21/25 4:00 PM
|Status: Active
Details:
Both Directions closure on Pinehurst Lane. Install a new sanitary sewer
|Contact:
404-723-8547
|Detour:
Follow Posted Detour
Mars Hill Church Rd. NW
|Construction Closure
Starts: 10/6/25 9:00 AM
Ends: 4/23/26 4:00 PM
|Status: Active
Details:
Both Directions closure on Mars Hill Church Rd NW. Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority water main replacement project
|Contact:
Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority
404-279-2676
|Detour:
Follow the posted detour
Greers Chapel Dr
|Construction Closure
Starts: 10/7/25 9:00 AM
Ends: 3/31/26 4:00 PM
|Status: Active
Details:
Both Directions closure on Greers Chapel Dr. Utility Relocations.
|Contact:
Gary Stanley
770-403-0206
|Detour:
Follow Posted Detour
Lane closures
Lower Roswell Road
|CONSTRUCTION Closure
Starts: 11/20/24 9:00 AM
Ends: 11/19/26 4:00 PM
|Status: Active
Details:
One Direction closure on Lower Roswell Rd. Lane Closures possible for Safety Improvement Project on Lower Roswell Rd
|Contact:
Cobb DOT
770-528-1600
|Detour:
Macland Road
|CONSTRUCTION Closure
Starts: 1/1/25 7:00 AM
Ends: 12/31/25 7:00 PM
Mars Hill Church Road
|CONSTRUCTION Closure
Starts: 8/1/25 9:00 AM
Ends: 7/31/26 4:00 PM
|Status: Active
Details:
One Direction closure on Mars Hill Church Rd. Cobb County Marietta Water Authority Water Wain Replacement Project Lane Closure.
|Contact:
Cobb County Marietta Water Authority
770-514-5201
pipelineproject@ccmwa.org
|Detour:
Old Floyd Road
|CONSTRUCTION Closure
Starts: 7/16/25 9:00 AM
Ends: 1/6/27 4:00 PM
|Status: Active
Details:
One Direction closure on Old Floyd Rd. Cobb DOT Bridge Widening Project
|Contact:
Cobb DOT Construction
770-528-1600
