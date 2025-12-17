South Cobb Area Council Names 2025 Citizens of the Year for Austell and Mableton

The Cobb Chamber’s South Cobb Area Council has announced its 2025 Citizens of the Year for the Austell and Mableton districts, recognizing two individuals for their outstanding dedication and service to their communities. Derek Caffe was named Citizen of the Year for Austell, and Jason Gaines received the honor for Mableton. The Citizen of the Year for Powder Springs will be announced in February 2026.

The awards, presented during the South Cobb Area Council luncheon at the Riverside EpiCenter, celebrate local advocates whose impactful efforts have contributed to the betterment of their communities. Winners are selected based on nominations and are recognized as role models for exceptional civic involvement.

The press release from the Cobb Chamber gave the following bios for this year’s honorees:

2025 Austell Citizen of the Year

Derek Caffe, CAFFE Realty

Derek Caffe, Managing Director for CAFFE Realty and Founder/Chairman of Create Austell, exemplifies what it means to be a community leader and visionary. Through his tireless dedication, Caffe has worked to bring people together through “community walks,” fostering economic growth through real estate investment and create opportunities that make Austell a better place to live, work, and thrive.

His leadership in advancing arts and culture throughout his neighborhood has not only elevated the city of Austell’s profile but has inspired others as well. Caffe’s commitment to collaboration, inreflect, and service reflects the very best of civic responsibility, serving as a stakeholder on the 2017, and 2022 Comprehensive Plans, 2021 LCI Plan, 2023 Multi-Use Trail Committee, 2024 City Agriculture Plan, and 2024 President of the Austell Business Association. Over his 15 years in Cobb, Caffe has continuously contributed to the wellbeing of the Austell community through his servitude and dedication.

2025 Mableton Citizen of the Year

Jason Gaines, Croy Engineering

Jason Gaines, Director of Planning at Croy Engineering, is a 20-year veteran of the planning and community/economic development profession. Gaines oversees Croy’s planning efforts, supports existing clients while building new relationships, and works with communities to develop plans that leverage their unique assets. As a proud Mableton resident, he holds a deep appreciation for the city and has long supported its planning efforts. He now serves Mableton in both a professional and personal capacity, leading Croy’s team in assisting with a range of City projects, while also serving as Chair of the Mableton Development Authority Board.

Gaines currently serves as a member of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Council for Quality Growth’s Board of Directors, as well as its North Fulton Advisory Committee. He is a certified planner with the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) and is a graduate of Leadership Cobb, Leadership Dekalb, and the Atlanta Regional Commission’s (ARC) Regional Leadership Institute (RLI) programs. He has also been accepted as a participant in the Cobb Chamber’s 2026 Honorary Commander’s program.

For more information on Area Councils, contact Katie Guice at kguice@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2334.

Series Presenting Sponsor: Kaiser Permanente. Program Sponsors: Georgia Power and Six Flags Over Georgia. Citizen of the Year Award Sponsor: Capital City Bank.