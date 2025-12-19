The first of 64 F-35A’s purchased by Finland was rolled out

According to a press release from Lockheed Martin, government and military leaders from the United States and Finland gathered Thursday at Lockheed Martin’s F-35 production facility to mark the rollout of the first F-35A Lightning II for the Finnish Air Force, a milestone in Finland’s growing role within NATO and its investment in advanced air defense capabilities.

“Finland is a NATO member and committed to act as a dependable defence provider in the northern flank,” said Finnish Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen. “We believe our highly capable defence industry can benefit the F-35 program not just locally but globally.”

The ceremony celebrated Finland’s transition to fifth-generation fighter capabilities, which military officials say will enhance national security and interoperability with allied forces. Major General Timo Herranen, Commander of the Finnish Air Force, noted the aircraft’s critical role in Finland’s defense strategy.

“In the Finnish operational environment, survivability, lethality and cooperation are imperative,” Herranen said. “The F-35 will deliver unmatched capability in all those areas.”

According to the press release, Finland’s acquisition of the F-35 underscores a broader commitment among NATO allies to deepen trans-Atlantic military integration. The stealth aircraft, selected by 20 allied nations including 13 in Europe, is already in service with 16 military organizations worldwide.

“The F-35 continues to demonstrate its ability to deter threats and prevail in combat,” said Greg Ulmer, president of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. “It will give the Finnish Air Force a decisive edge in protecting the nation and bolstering allied partnership in the Nordic region and beyond.”

The first Finnish F-35A will be delivered in early 2026 and transferred to Ebbing Air Force Base in Arkansas for pilot training. Finland’s program calls for a total of 64 F-35As, establishing the largest F-35 fleet in northern Europe. The first aircraft is expected to arrive in-country next year.

Lockheed Martin has partnered with more than 30 Finnish companies and academic institutions, integrating Finland’s defense sector into the global F-35 supply chain, which includes over 1,900 suppliers worldwide. Officials say the collaboration is expected to drive innovation and growth in Finland’s aerospace industry.

With more than 1,270 F-35s operational across 50 bases globally and over 1 million flight hours logged, the aircraft is a cornerstone of allied air power and is seen as vital for maintaining air dominance amid evolving global threats.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.