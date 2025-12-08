Georgia gasoline prices dropped over the past week

Georgia gasoline prices dropped a modest amout over the past week.

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia fell three cents, reaching an average cost of $2.79 per gallon for regular unleaded.

EV charging rates at DC fast-charging stations remained stable, with the national average at 38 cents per kilowatt-hour, with the Georgia rate averaging 40 cents.

“Georgia drivers are getting some relief at the pump as fuel costs ease, thanks to lower crude oil prices, weaker demand, and the seasonal switch to winter‑blend gasoline,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Cobb County gasoline price average

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.786, about the same as the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

National Fuel Costs Ease as Prices Slip Under $3 The national average for regular gas fell below $3 this week for the first time in four years, holding at $2.95 since Tuesday. The last time prices were this low was May 2021. Lower crude oil costs, weak demand, and cheaper winter-blend fuel are driving the drop. Electric: The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 38 cents. To plan ahead, drivers can check charging prices along their route using AAA’s TripTik Travel Planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”