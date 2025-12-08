Suspect and victims identified in Powder Springs double homicide

By Mark Woolsey

Powder Springs police have identified both the victims and suspect in a double-homicide on Saturday.

Authorities say 72-year-old Monica Brookins and 73-year-old John Wells were found critically injured with gunshot wounds after police responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 3200 block of Yoshino Terrace. Both died after being rushed to a hospital. Authorities got the call at about 12:30 p.m.

The suspect is identified as a 31-year-old man who is Brookins’s son and Wells’s stepson. He’s charged with two counts of murder, eight counts of aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. He remains in custody.

Authorities have not said what led up to the gunfire. Their investigation is ongoing.

