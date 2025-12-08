October 2025 home sales in the Harrison High attendance zone

These prices for October home sales in the Harrison High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

Photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website.

Highest sale price in October:  $1,223,800 for 665 OLD MOUNTAIN RD (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $205,000 for $205,000 (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
1758 ROSEHEDGE WAY10/01/25$685,000.003101
4525 CREEK WOOD CIR10/03/25$205,000.001793
4710 TWIN OAKS DR NW10/03/25$385,000.001602
3759 MARYHILL LN10/06/25$806,000.003593
5396 TURNBILL PT10/09/25$540,000.002874
4842 REGISTRY DR10/09/25$665,000.003065
3438 WINBORN WALK10/09/25$750,000.003500
5902 COOK RD10/10/25$700,000.002333
464 EAGER CT10/10/25$699,000.003330
220 MARS HILL RD10/10/25$715,000.003809
1403 BENBROOKE CIR10/10/25$662,000.003663
3036 BRISTLEWOOD LN10/14/25$575,000.002913
140 WHISPERWOOD LN10/14/25$399,000.001614
6017 CHESTATEE CREEK CT10/15/25$880,000.003668
5208 STONE VILLAGE CIR BLDG 1610/16/25$414,000.001712
4874 REGISTRY LN10/17/25$725,000.003205
863 FAIRWOOD PT10/17/25$489,900.002778
6168 SWEET BIRCH CT10/20/25$773,400.003760
1509 DOWNINGTON RUN10/20/25$805,000.003712
665 OLD MOUNTAIN RD10/20/25$1,223,800.004752
3270 AUTUMN WOODS TRL10/24/25$610,000.003020
3470 WHISPERWOOD CT10/24/25$362,000.001566
6416 VICKSBURG CT10/24/25$435,000.002446
1740 N HADAWAY RD10/27/25$425,000.001760
191 WHISPERWOOD LN10/27/25$397,000.001520
3250 COBBS FARM TRL10/29/25$660,000.002851
1313 FALLSBROOK TER10/30/25$747,700.003422
240 WHISPERWOOD LN10/30/25$430,000.001762
3214 FLINT LOCK WAY10/30/25$459,900.001785
403 WILD IRIS LN10/31/25$675,000.003078
6309 MANASSAS PASS10/31/25$560,000.002912
1390 DOWNINGTON VW10/31/25$585,000.004066

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

