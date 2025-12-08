October 2025 home sales in the Harrison High attendance zone

These prices for October home sales in the Harrison High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
Photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website.
Highest sale price in October: $1,223,800 for 665 OLD MOUNTAIN RD (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in October: $205,000 for $205,000 (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|1758 ROSEHEDGE WAY
|10/01/25
|$685,000.00
|3101
|4525 CREEK WOOD CIR
|10/03/25
|$205,000.00
|1793
|4710 TWIN OAKS DR NW
|10/03/25
|$385,000.00
|1602
|3759 MARYHILL LN
|10/06/25
|$806,000.00
|3593
|5396 TURNBILL PT
|10/09/25
|$540,000.00
|2874
|4842 REGISTRY DR
|10/09/25
|$665,000.00
|3065
|3438 WINBORN WALK
|10/09/25
|$750,000.00
|3500
|5902 COOK RD
|10/10/25
|$700,000.00
|2333
|464 EAGER CT
|10/10/25
|$699,000.00
|3330
|220 MARS HILL RD
|10/10/25
|$715,000.00
|3809
|1403 BENBROOKE CIR
|10/10/25
|$662,000.00
|3663
|3036 BRISTLEWOOD LN
|10/14/25
|$575,000.00
|2913
|140 WHISPERWOOD LN
|10/14/25
|$399,000.00
|1614
|6017 CHESTATEE CREEK CT
|10/15/25
|$880,000.00
|3668
|5208 STONE VILLAGE CIR BLDG 16
|10/16/25
|$414,000.00
|1712
|4874 REGISTRY LN
|10/17/25
|$725,000.00
|3205
|863 FAIRWOOD PT
|10/17/25
|$489,900.00
|2778
|6168 SWEET BIRCH CT
|10/20/25
|$773,400.00
|3760
|1509 DOWNINGTON RUN
|10/20/25
|$805,000.00
|3712
|665 OLD MOUNTAIN RD
|10/20/25
|$1,223,800.00
|4752
|3270 AUTUMN WOODS TRL
|10/24/25
|$610,000.00
|3020
|3470 WHISPERWOOD CT
|10/24/25
|$362,000.00
|1566
|6416 VICKSBURG CT
|10/24/25
|$435,000.00
|2446
|1740 N HADAWAY RD
|10/27/25
|$425,000.00
|1760
|191 WHISPERWOOD LN
|10/27/25
|$397,000.00
|1520
|3250 COBBS FARM TRL
|10/29/25
|$660,000.00
|2851
|1313 FALLSBROOK TER
|10/30/25
|$747,700.00
|3422
|240 WHISPERWOOD LN
|10/30/25
|$430,000.00
|1762
|3214 FLINT LOCK WAY
|10/30/25
|$459,900.00
|1785
|403 WILD IRIS LN
|10/31/25
|$675,000.00
|3078
|6309 MANASSAS PASS
|10/31/25
|$560,000.00
|2912
|1390 DOWNINGTON VW
|10/31/25
|$585,000.00
|4066
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
