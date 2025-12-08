October 2025 home sales in the Harrison High attendance zone

These prices for October home sales in the Harrison High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

Photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website.

Highest sale price in October: $1,223,800 for 665 OLD MOUNTAIN RD (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $205,000 for $205,000 (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 1758 ROSEHEDGE WAY 10/01/25 $685,000.00 3101 4525 CREEK WOOD CIR 10/03/25 $205,000.00 1793 4710 TWIN OAKS DR NW 10/03/25 $385,000.00 1602 3759 MARYHILL LN 10/06/25 $806,000.00 3593 5396 TURNBILL PT 10/09/25 $540,000.00 2874 4842 REGISTRY DR 10/09/25 $665,000.00 3065 3438 WINBORN WALK 10/09/25 $750,000.00 3500 5902 COOK RD 10/10/25 $700,000.00 2333 464 EAGER CT 10/10/25 $699,000.00 3330 220 MARS HILL RD 10/10/25 $715,000.00 3809 1403 BENBROOKE CIR 10/10/25 $662,000.00 3663 3036 BRISTLEWOOD LN 10/14/25 $575,000.00 2913 140 WHISPERWOOD LN 10/14/25 $399,000.00 1614 6017 CHESTATEE CREEK CT 10/15/25 $880,000.00 3668 5208 STONE VILLAGE CIR BLDG 16 10/16/25 $414,000.00 1712 4874 REGISTRY LN 10/17/25 $725,000.00 3205 863 FAIRWOOD PT 10/17/25 $489,900.00 2778 6168 SWEET BIRCH CT 10/20/25 $773,400.00 3760 1509 DOWNINGTON RUN 10/20/25 $805,000.00 3712 665 OLD MOUNTAIN RD 10/20/25 $1,223,800.00 4752 3270 AUTUMN WOODS TRL 10/24/25 $610,000.00 3020 3470 WHISPERWOOD CT 10/24/25 $362,000.00 1566 6416 VICKSBURG CT 10/24/25 $435,000.00 2446 1740 N HADAWAY RD 10/27/25 $425,000.00 1760 191 WHISPERWOOD LN 10/27/25 $397,000.00 1520 3250 COBBS FARM TRL 10/29/25 $660,000.00 2851 1313 FALLSBROOK TER 10/30/25 $747,700.00 3422 240 WHISPERWOOD LN 10/30/25 $430,000.00 1762 3214 FLINT LOCK WAY 10/30/25 $459,900.00 1785 403 WILD IRIS LN 10/31/25 $675,000.00 3078 6309 MANASSAS PASS 10/31/25 $560,000.00 2912 1390 DOWNINGTON VW 10/31/25 $585,000.00 4066

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.