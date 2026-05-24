Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Sunday, May 24, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Sunday, May 24, 2026, with a high near 81 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms that are expected, especially this afternoon and evening. A few storms could become strong to severe. The primary risk will be strong to locally damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning. Locally heavy rainfall can also be expected, which could lead to areas of flash flooding concerns.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:23 am, 69 °F L: 67 ° H: 70 ° Feels like 70 °F ° overcast clouds Humidity: 97 % Pressure: 1019 mb 8 mph ESE Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 100% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 6:31 am Sunset: 8:38 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 81. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m, then a chance of showers. Low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Memorial Day

A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m, then showers likely. Low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Tuesday

Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. High near 82. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m, then a chance of showers. Low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday

A chance of showers before 8 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m and 2 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m and 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms. High near 83. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Friday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2026-04-01 84 61 72.5 13 0 2026-04-02 83 61 72 12.3 0 2026-04-03 83 62 72.5 12.6 0 2026-04-04 85 65 75 14.8 0 2026-04-05 71 56 63.5 3.1 0.13 2026-04-06 67 50 58.5 -2.2 0 2026-04-07 78 54 66 5.1 0 2026-04-08 70 53 61.5 0.3 0 2026-04-09 72 47 59.5 -1.9 0 2026-04-10 78 51 64.5 2.8 0 2026-04-11 85 54 69.5 7.6 0 2026-04-12 86 56 71 8.8 0 2026-04-13 83 60 71.5 9 0 2026-04-14 86 60 73 10.3 0 2026-04-15 85 60 72.5 9.5 0 2026-04-16 85 63 74 10.8 0 2026-04-17 90 64 77 13.5 0 2026-04-18 84 64 74 10.2 0 2026-04-19 69 49 59 -5 0 2026-04-20 77 44 60.5 -3.8 0 2026-04-21 79 53 66 1.4 0 2026-04-22 83 60 71.5 6.7 0 2026-04-23 83 58 70.5 5.4 0 2026-04-24 84 61 72.5 7.1 0 2026-04-25 75 64 69.5 3.9 0.02 2026-04-26 84 62 73 7.1 T 2026-04-27 76 62 69 2.8 0 2026-04-28 67 58 62.5 -3.9 0.52 2026-04-29 83 63 73 6.3 1.08 2026-04-30 75 60 67.5 0.5 0.33

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”