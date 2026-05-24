Lockheed Martin building new missile plant in Troy, AL amid reports of depleting U.S. munition supply

By Larry Felton Johnson

Lockheed Martin announced the construction of a new missile facility in Troy AL to “add 87,000 square feet of production space, supporting Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors and future work with Next Generation Interceptor (NGI).”

The groundbreaking for the new facility was May 21, and according to the press release is part of a more than $9 billion investment through 2030 to meet heightened U.S. munitions demand. The company stated it is one of more than 20 new facilities across the country.

The war in Iran has resulted in at least a partial depletion of the U.S. missile arsenal, as the U.S. military has been in the position of shooting down $20,000-$50,000 drones with missiles that often cost over $1 million. Before the war began, Trump had issued an executive order that stated, “the United States will no longer allow defense contractors to single-mindedly pursue investor profits at the expense of warfighter capability and readiness. Major defense contractors will no longer conduct stock buy-backs or issue dividends at the expense of accelerated procurement and increased production capacity.”

Acting United States Navy secretary, Hung Cao when asked by a Senate committee about $14bn in weapons sales to Taiwan that Congress has approved but that President Donald Trump had not signed off on, stated “Right now we’re doing a pause in order to make sure we have the munitions we need for Epic Fury – which we have plenty.”

Reuters reported on a meeting in early March between President Donald Trump and seven defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin, to discuss an accelerated schedule of missile production by the contractors.

In the press release from Lockheed Martin, U.S. Undersecretary of Defense Michael Duffey stated, “This partnership is critical to surging our munitions capacity, and Lockheed Martin has leaned in aggressively.”

“Today is a testament to that partnership and that progress,” said Duffey at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new building.

“Lockheed Martin is ready now to meet the urgent demand to expand production capacity,” said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO Jim Taiclet in the press release. “We have already invested well over a billion dollars in this expansion, which directly strengthens deterrence and helps ensure our service members and allies have the capabilities they need when they need them.”

In a section of the press release entitled “Why it Matters,” Lockheed Martin wrote: