Fifth Graders experience justice in action through Cobb Superior Court’s “Courtroom to Classroom” program

Cobb County Superior Court kicked off its 2025–2026 “Courtroom to Classroom” program Friday by hosting 106 fifth-grade students from Due West Elementary School, offering them an immersive introduction to the judicial system.

According to the news release on the county website, the program transformed the courthouse into a dynamic learning environment. Students participated in a full mock trial centered on a fictional bicycle theft, taking on courtroom roles including jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the defendant. The hands-on experience was led by court staff and volunteer local attorneys.

Superior Court Judges Angela Z. Brown and Jason D. Marbutt presided over the session, offering students guidance from the bench.

“This program gives our young students a chance to experience the justice system in a positive, hands-on way,” said Judge Brown in the news release. “It sparks curiosity and respect for the law at an early age.”

Judge Marbutt said in the news release, “The Courtroom to Classroom program is a great and fun way to get kids experience with the justice system.“

“As a former teacher, I enjoy the opportunity to educate students about the courts,” he said.

Beyond the courtroom drama, students toured the judicial complex, including a visit to the courthouse’s secure holding cells, giving them a broader perspective on court operations.

The program is open to fourth- and fifth-grade classes, and scheduling is available based on courtroom availability. Interested educators can contact Erin Mendez at Erin.Mendez@cobbcounty.gov for more details.