Two dead of gunshot wounds in Powder Springs homicide

By Mark Woolsey

Powder Springs police say two people are dead after gunfire broke out Saturday afternoon.

The department says officers were dispatched to an address on Yoshino Terrace at roughly 12:30 p.m. and found two people in their mid 70s in critical condition from gunshot wounds. They were rushed to a hospital where they later died.

A 31-year-old man who lives at the home was taken into custody. Authorities have not detailed the relationship between the older people and younger man in what they call a domestic incident. They say the names are not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities also say this was an isolated incident and that there’s no threat to the community. They’re probing what led up to the shooting.Anybody with further information’s being asked to contact police.