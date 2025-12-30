Georgia holiday traffic death count rises to 15 in latest update

By Mark Woolsey

The Georgia Department of Public Safety now says 15 people died in traffic accidents statewide during the 102-hour Christmas holiday counting period.

Troopers say they worked four of those fatalities. There were 274 DUI cases, 489 involving distracted drivers and 657 seat belt citations.

DPS also says total crashes reported were 329 with 137 crash injuries.

There have been no reported fatalities in Cobb County during the period from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

About the Georgia Department of Public Safety

The Georgia Department of Public Safety is the statewide agency responsible for enforcing traffic and criminal laws, overseeing commercial vehicle regulations and providing security at state facilities. Created in 1937, the department includes the Georgia State Patrol, the Georgia Capitol Police and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division.

The Georgia State Patrol conducts highway and rural road enforcement, investigates traffic crashes and supports emergency response during natural disasters and other large-scale incidents. Troopers also assist local law enforcement agencies when needed.

The Georgia Capitol Police provides security and law-enforcement services within the Capitol complex in downtown Atlanta. Its officers handle building protection, event security, traffic control and other safety operations involving state property and personnel.

The Motor Carrier Compliance Division enforces laws and regulations governing commercial trucks and buses. Its responsibilities include safety inspections, hazardous-materials oversight, size and weight compliance and operation of the state’s weigh stations.

The department’s mission is to work with local, state and federal partners to promote safety and protect Georgia residents and visitors. DPS emphasizes professionalism, integrity and public service across all divisions as it carries out traffic enforcement, crime-reduction efforts and support for emergency management operations.