November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Hillgrove High attendance zone

These prices for November 2025 home sales in the Hillgrove High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website
Highest sale price in November: $1,159,317 for 2265 ELLIS MOUNTAIN DR (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in November: $299,900 for 1004 VILLA RICA RD (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|1222 VERONA CT
|11/03/25
|$285,000.00
|0
|1463 BAILEY FARM DR
|11/04/25
|$675,000.00
|3216
|1500 LARSON WAY
|11/05/25
|$577,000.00
|2224
|2261 BYRON CT
|11/05/25
|$359,000.00
|1810
|5238 LOCKWOOD LN
|11/06/25
|$390,075.00
|2444
|1960 MCEACHERN MANOR DR
|11/06/25
|$375,000.00
|2094
|2107 OLD DALLAS RD
|11/06/25
|$390,000.00
|2402
|950 STEADMAN TER
|11/07/25
|$450,000.00
|2070
|506 BALLEYCASTLE PT
|11/07/25
|$820,000.00
|4051
|2567 TWIN OAKS DR SW
|11/10/25
|$367,000.00
|1352
|539 WINDING RIDGE CIR
|11/10/25
|$471,000.00
|2487
|1004 VILLA RICA RD
|11/12/25
|$299,900.00
|888
|1524 JADE COVE DR
|11/13/25
|$390,000.00
|1515
|1989 FREESTONE WAY SW
|11/13/25
|$856,761.00
|4013
|3605 SUNSET RDG
|11/14/25
|$525,000.00
|3001
|607 CRIMSONWOOD CT
|11/14/25
|$652,000.00
|4118
|2265 ELLIS MOUNTAIN DR
|11/14/25
|$1,159,317.00
|3699
|2019 FERN MOUNTAIN LN
|11/14/25
|$927,676.00
|3664
|3416 N COOK RD
|11/17/25
|$399,000.00
|2247
|3130 PLAINSMAN DR
|11/18/25
|$541,000.00
|4192
|2120 SUNCREST PT SW
|11/19/25
|$789,135.00
|3528
|CORNER RD
|11/20/25
|$285,000.00
|0
|2105 CORNERSTONE LN
|11/20/25
|$328,000.00
|2212
|2735 BYESS CT
|11/20/25
|$780,834.00
|3642
|3780 CHURCHILL DR
|11/21/25
|$510,000.00
|2012
|2866 WYNFORD DR
|11/21/25
|$405,000.00
|2407
|4875 CALLINGTON WAY
|11/21/25
|$520,000.00
|2628
|705 CROSSROAD CT
|11/24/25
|$700,890.00
|3719
|3298 SUNDOWN CT
|11/25/25
|$728,000.00
|3466
|3354 HANNAH CT
|11/25/25
|$385,000.00
|2164
|2260 ELLIS MOUNTAIN DR
|11/26/25
|$866,629.00
|3376
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
Be the first to comment on "November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Hillgrove High attendance zone"