November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Hillgrove High attendance zone

These prices for November 2025 home sales in the Hillgrove High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in November:  $1,159,317 for 2265 ELLIS MOUNTAIN DR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in November: $299,900 for 1004 VILLA RICA RD (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
1222 VERONA CT11/03/25$285,000.000
1463 BAILEY FARM DR11/04/25$675,000.003216
1500 LARSON WAY11/05/25$577,000.002224
2261 BYRON CT11/05/25$359,000.001810
5238 LOCKWOOD LN11/06/25$390,075.002444
1960 MCEACHERN MANOR DR11/06/25$375,000.002094
2107 OLD DALLAS RD11/06/25$390,000.002402
950 STEADMAN TER11/07/25$450,000.002070
506 BALLEYCASTLE PT11/07/25$820,000.004051
2567 TWIN OAKS DR SW11/10/25$367,000.001352
539 WINDING RIDGE CIR11/10/25$471,000.002487
1004 VILLA RICA RD11/12/25$299,900.00888
1524 JADE COVE DR11/13/25$390,000.001515
1989 FREESTONE WAY SW11/13/25$856,761.004013
3605 SUNSET RDG11/14/25$525,000.003001
607 CRIMSONWOOD CT11/14/25$652,000.004118
2265 ELLIS MOUNTAIN DR11/14/25$1,159,317.003699
2019 FERN MOUNTAIN LN11/14/25$927,676.003664
3416 N COOK RD11/17/25$399,000.002247
3130 PLAINSMAN DR11/18/25$541,000.004192
2120 SUNCREST PT SW11/19/25$789,135.003528
CORNER RD11/20/25$285,000.000
2105 CORNERSTONE LN11/20/25$328,000.002212
2735 BYESS CT11/20/25$780,834.003642
3780 CHURCHILL DR11/21/25$510,000.002012
2866 WYNFORD DR11/21/25$405,000.002407
4875 CALLINGTON WAY11/21/25$520,000.002628
705 CROSSROAD CT11/24/25$700,890.003719
3298 SUNDOWN CT11/25/25$728,000.003466
3354 HANNAH CT11/25/25$385,000.002164
2260 ELLIS MOUNTAIN DR11/26/25$866,629.003376

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

