November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Hillgrove High attendance zone

These prices for November 2025 home sales in the Hillgrove High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in November: $1,159,317 for 2265 ELLIS MOUNTAIN DR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in November: $299,900 for 1004 VILLA RICA RD (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 1222 VERONA CT 11/03/25 $285,000.00 0 1463 BAILEY FARM DR 11/04/25 $675,000.00 3216 1500 LARSON WAY 11/05/25 $577,000.00 2224 2261 BYRON CT 11/05/25 $359,000.00 1810 5238 LOCKWOOD LN 11/06/25 $390,075.00 2444 1960 MCEACHERN MANOR DR 11/06/25 $375,000.00 2094 2107 OLD DALLAS RD 11/06/25 $390,000.00 2402 950 STEADMAN TER 11/07/25 $450,000.00 2070 506 BALLEYCASTLE PT 11/07/25 $820,000.00 4051 2567 TWIN OAKS DR SW 11/10/25 $367,000.00 1352 539 WINDING RIDGE CIR 11/10/25 $471,000.00 2487 1004 VILLA RICA RD 11/12/25 $299,900.00 888 1524 JADE COVE DR 11/13/25 $390,000.00 1515 1989 FREESTONE WAY SW 11/13/25 $856,761.00 4013 3605 SUNSET RDG 11/14/25 $525,000.00 3001 607 CRIMSONWOOD CT 11/14/25 $652,000.00 4118 2265 ELLIS MOUNTAIN DR 11/14/25 $1,159,317.00 3699 2019 FERN MOUNTAIN LN 11/14/25 $927,676.00 3664 3416 N COOK RD 11/17/25 $399,000.00 2247 3130 PLAINSMAN DR 11/18/25 $541,000.00 4192 2120 SUNCREST PT SW 11/19/25 $789,135.00 3528 CORNER RD 11/20/25 $285,000.00 0 2105 CORNERSTONE LN 11/20/25 $328,000.00 2212 2735 BYESS CT 11/20/25 $780,834.00 3642 3780 CHURCHILL DR 11/21/25 $510,000.00 2012 2866 WYNFORD DR 11/21/25 $405,000.00 2407 4875 CALLINGTON WAY 11/21/25 $520,000.00 2628 705 CROSSROAD CT 11/24/25 $700,890.00 3719 3298 SUNDOWN CT 11/25/25 $728,000.00 3466 3354 HANNAH CT 11/25/25 $385,000.00 2164 2260 ELLIS MOUNTAIN DR 11/26/25 $866,629.00 3376

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.