Harrison High School Senior Raises $2,500 for Local Families Through Pickleball Fundraiser

The following news release was submitted by the Center for Family Resources:

Graham Auldridge, a senior at Harrison High School, has turned his passion for pickleball into meaningful support for families facing food insecurity in Cobb County. What began as a simple idea to bring people together for a friendly community tournament became a successful fundraiser benefiting The Center for Family Resources’ (CFR) annual “Thanks for Giving” program.

The Auldridge family has supported “Thanks for Giving” for several years. Graham’s father recalls the early days of their involvement: “Our family first got involved with The Center for Family Resources after we saw a post several years ago about Thanks for Giving. At the time, we took our sons shopping for the items to fill a couple of family boxes to show the importance of giving back and the value of doing so.”

Graham says that experience stayed with him. As he grew older, he became increasingly aware of the food insecurity affecting many of his classmates and neighbors. Wanting to do more this year, he organized a pickleball tournament with a goal of raising $1,000 for families in need.

Graham exceeded that goal, raising $1,250 through the event. With a matching contribution from his father and his father’s employer, his total donation reached $2,500.

The CFR ‘s CEO Melanie Kagan praised Graham’s leadership and compassion. “It is truly inspiring to see young people like Graham stepping up to help children and families right here in their own community,” says Kagan. “His initiative and the heart behind it reminds us that meaningful impact often begins with one person deciding to make a difference.”

About The Center for Family Resources

The Center for Family Resources helps stabilize and empower families by providing emergency housing, rental assistance, food support, and essential resources to prevent homelessness and strengthen long-term stability for children and families. To learn more or support the mission, visit TheCFR.org/Ways-To-Give.