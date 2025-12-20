The Atlanta Lions Club 105th Celebrates Centennial Celebration at the World of Puppetry Arts Museum

Avid community volunteer and South Cobb Lions Club member Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Atlanta Lions Club 105th Centennial Celebration:

The Atlanta Lions Club 105th Centennial Celebration at the World of Puppetry Arts Museum was a fantastic event. Attendees were able to check out the puppets from many different shows including the Muppets, Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock and others. There was an excellent jazz band and delicious food.

Club President Jim Jarrell presented us with the rich history of the Atlanta Lions Club. Becky Jarrell serving as the District 2nd VP had a brief opportunity to discuss their very successful Global Youth Exchange and new Omega Leo Club whose age range is from 18 to 30 years old. Past International President, Brian Sheehan (who always has a high degree of energy) asked us to focus on the future. He invited members of the Omega Leo Club to join him on stage. Dr Kelly Calahan from the Carter Center updated us on the remarkable successes of the joint project whereby villagers have been vaccinated to avoid the effects of the river dwelling Guinea Worms that cause blindness. Guinea worm disease has been eliminated in 17 countries. Our progress against Guinea worm disease has prevented an estimated 9.6 million years of suffering — time that people can now spend working, learning, and living free from pain. Our work has averted more than 100 million cases of the disease among the world’s most marginalized and neglected people. She concluded by presenting Past District Governor Garner Andrews with deceased President Jimmy Carter’s Lions Club pin.

The evening was capped off by Past District Governor, Wes Gifford, playing the bass with the band and Jim Jarrell handling the vocals. The winners of the 50/50 Raffle were drawn. All attendees comprising of clubs from across North Georgia had a great time and appreciated the efforts of the Atlanta Lions Club.