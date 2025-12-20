Cobb County News Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of This Week’s Headlines

The Cobb County Courier has a daily quiz in our email newsletter.

Here on the main website, it will be a weekend quiz, published Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturday the quiz will highlight news stories from the county over the past week.

The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.

Looking up the answers on the web or in other sources is not cheating. The quiz aims to encourage readers to learn about the operation and history of the county in which they live. It’s great if you already know the answers, but if you don’t, you should learn them! The answers for this quiz can be found by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

Have fun!

1. A school in Cobb County received approval this week for a Special Land Use Permit in connection with the school's planned expansion. What was that school? Whitefield Academy Mt. Bethel Christian Academy Pace Academy Mount Paran Christian School 2. Two very similar and highly publicized alleged federal crimes were committed in Cobb County over the past week. What were they? Insider trading Money laundering Mail theft by postal workers Bank robbery 3. A man was arrested for allegedly using checks from a closed account to buy two big-ticket items in Cobb County. What were those items? Trucks Houses Mobile homes Refrigerators 4. A Cobb County high school was the winner of the Student Section of the Year contest for the 5A-6A classifications, an award for "school spirit." What was the high school? Osborne Pebblebrook Harrison Lassiter 5. Who was named Citizen of the Year for Mableton by the South Cobb Area Council? Jason Gaines Derek Caffe Michael Owens Bill Tanks 6. Who was name Austell Citizen of the Year by the South Cobb Area Council? Michael Owens Jason Gaines Derek Caffe Ollie Clemons 7. Who won the race for Georgia State Senate District 35 in the Smyrna area? Roger Bruce Jaha Howard Doug Stoner Gabriel Sanchez 8. Registration opened for a popular annual road race in north Cobb that also includes a poster contest for artists. What is that race? Kennesaw Grand Prix Noonday Shanty 5K/10K Silver Comet Trail 5 and 10K Mountain to River 5 and 10K 9. A city in Cobb was on U.S. News & World Reports list of best cities to retire in. What was that city? Smyrna Kennesaw Mableton Marietta 10. A person allegedly fleeing Cobb police was apprehended when he accidentally: tripped on his own shoe laces ran his car into a ditch fell off a hill shot himself Loading... Loading...



