Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from November 28 to December 4

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
DOMINO’S PIZZA #5747
- 3545 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-8332
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025
HONG KONG CITY
- 2142 S COBB DR SE STE D-1 SMYRNA, GA 30080-1330
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4911
- Last Inspection Score: 60
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025
WINDY CITY GRILL
- 4017 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-2739
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000655
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025
WAFFLE HOUSE #2168
- 1176 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3608
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001785
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL #1972
- 964 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4530
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000588
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025
SOI 3
- 2606 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4939
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000305
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025
DEVEREUX ADVANCED BEHAVIORAL HEALTH GEORGIA
- 1291 STANLEY RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4359
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-10558C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025
PLACE THE
- 700 SANDY PLAINS RD STE A-1 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6370
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5573
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025
HOYLE’S KITCHEN & BAR
- 1440 ROSWELL RD STE A MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000182
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025
LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE #5470
- 2955 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3520
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000517
- Last Inspection Score: 61
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025
STUDIO MOVIE GRILL
- 40 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7582
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002864
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025
GENERATIONS PIZZA
- 3969 S MAIN ST STE 160 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5674
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004229
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025
DORO’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
- 3979 S MAIN ST STE 250 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5671
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004345
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025
LAS TEJITAS
- 2175 OLD CONCORD RD STE C SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004440
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025
CHASKA
- 1836 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3344
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005088
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025
SMYRNA VILLAGE
- 1418 SPRING ST SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3639
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005347
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025
FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
- 56 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4960
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025
FRANK’S CAJUN AND SOUL KITCHEN
- 1175 POWDER SPRINGS ST BLDG B MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000470
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025
LAS TORTAS LOCAS #7
- 371 PAT MELL RD SE STE 145 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5002
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001578
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025
BOWLERO AUSTELL
- 2750 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2354
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025
THAICOON & SUSHI BAR
- 34 MILL ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1967
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-10283
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025
VINEYARD CAFE & WINE BAR, THE
- 1295 W SPRING ST SE STE 100 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3669
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004473
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025
RUBY TUESDAY #4381
- 2435 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6340
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004934
- Last Inspection Score: 61
- Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025
AZ PIZZA WINGS & FISH
- 855 S COBB DR SE STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3180
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005356
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025
MEDITERRANEAN EXPRESS
- 3162 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30062-7613
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005502
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025
CALENTANO 2
- 1815 S COBB DR SE STE 107 MARIETTA, GA 30060-4958
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005701
- Last Inspection Score: 63
- Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025
T’S BRUNCH BAR
- 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL STE 1615 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6373
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006726
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025
MCDONALDS
- 2371 DELK RD MARIETTA, GA 30067-6309
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006754
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025
KBBQ SPOT
- 3000 WINDY HILL RD STE 136 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007305
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025
FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES – FOOD
- 3508 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3705
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002377
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025
JET’S PIZZA
- 4425 S COBB DR SE STE F SMYRNA, GA 30080-6368
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24691
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025
STARBUCKS COFFEE #13946
- 4648 WOODSTOCK RD STE 100 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1942
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20829C
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025
SAKURA RESTAURANT
- 4880 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30068-5611
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19643
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025
LA BELLA PIZZA
- 2635 SANDY PLAINS RD STE A-7 MARIETTA, GA 30066-4200
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3280
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025
IL MEE RESTAURANT
- 1000 COBB PKWY N STE E MARIETTA, GA 30062-2454
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23127
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025
BRADLEY’S BAR & GRILL
- 4961 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 117 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4376
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21671
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025
BURGER KING #13721
- 2610 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000856
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025
HIGHLANDS GRILL
- 2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 28 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000177
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025
MINATO JAPANESE RESTAURANT
- 2697 SPRING RD STE A SMYRNA, GA 30080-3019
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2541
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025
DOGWOOD GOLF CLUB – FOOD
- 4207 FLINT HILL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1740
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1148C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025
WAFFLE HOUSE #778
- 1398 AUSTELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2857
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025
MCDONALD’S #11141
- 4021 POWDER SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001835
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025
PATTY WAGON THE – MOBILE
- 4796 CANTON RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30066-1029
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002304
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025
DOMINO’S PIZZA
- 3333 S COBB DR STE A SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002843
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025
VATICA INDIAN CUISINE
- 1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003736
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – SANDY PLAINS 2
- 3606 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3020
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003837
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025
MCCRAY’S TAVERN EAST COBB
- 4880 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 850 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4347
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004446
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025
JEREMIAH’S ITALIAN ICE
- 4585 S COBB DR SE STE 600 SMYRNA, GA 30080-6993
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004835
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025
SHERATON SUITES GALLERIA ATLANTA – FOOD
- 2844 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3113
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005625
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025
ZAMA LATIN FLAVOR – MOBILE
- 2550 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005645
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025
BIG HOUSE BBQ – MOBILE
- 4796 CANTON RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30066-1029
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005787
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025
PATTY WAGON II THE – MOBILE
- 4796 CANTON RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30066-1029
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005788
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025
WIGGLE GIGGLE
- 1812 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1109 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4383
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007252
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025
STARBUCKS AT TARGET – T-373
- 2201 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7629
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-16107
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025
DUNKIN DONUTS #302140 / BASKIN ROBBINS
- 2651 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3111
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20652
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025
STARBUCKS COFFEE #8371
- 2680 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3014
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5547
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025
PEACE CAFE
- 3805 CANTON PL NW BLDG 3000 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1807
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000300
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025
WELLSTAR EAST COBB HEALTH PARK – PARKSIDE BISTRO
- 3747 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-6215
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001564
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025
SWAPNA INDIAN CUISINE
- 2655 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3111
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-16342
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025
PITNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 4575 WADE GREEN RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30102-3407
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-8521
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025
SAPIDITY CATERING
- 316 FAIRGROUND ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2356
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003789
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025
MCALISTER’S DELI
- 789 CHURCH ST NE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30060-7238
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003959
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025
TAQUERIA EL GUERO
- 1135 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-4139
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004125
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025
SESSIONS STAND #2
- 397 SESSIONS ST NW BLDG 2 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1361
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005045
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025
ALOHA POKE
- 3348 COBB PKWY NW STE 110 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8353
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005107
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025
JUICY’S JERK
- 1115 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE A MARIETTA, GA 30064-5277
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005292
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025
CLASSY CLAY’S CATERING & MORE
- 3415 OLD 41 HWY STE 700 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1089
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005350
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025
NORTH COBB CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
- 4500 EAGLE DR KENNESAW, GA 30144-1098
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006638
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025
NORTH COBB CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (NEW)
- 4500 EAGLE DR KENNESAW, GA 30144-1098
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006639
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025
ATLANTA ICE HOUSE
- 2600 PRADO LN MARIETTA, GA 30066-3333
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007123
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025
Be the first to comment on "Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from November 28 to December 4"