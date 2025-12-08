Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from November 28 to December 4

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling December 8, 2025

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

DOMINO’S PIZZA #5747

  • 3545 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-8332
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

HONG KONG CITY

  • 2142 S COBB DR SE STE D-1 SMYRNA, GA 30080-1330
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4911
  • Last Inspection Score: 60
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

WINDY CITY GRILL

  • 4017 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-2739
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000655
  • Last Inspection Score: 86
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #2168

  • 1176 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3608
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001785
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL #1972

  • 964 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4530
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000588
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

SOI 3

  • 2606 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4939
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000305
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

DEVEREUX ADVANCED BEHAVIORAL HEALTH GEORGIA

  • 1291 STANLEY RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4359
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-10558C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

PLACE THE

  • 700 SANDY PLAINS RD STE A-1 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6370
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5573
  • Last Inspection Score: 82
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

HOYLE’S KITCHEN & BAR

  • 1440 ROSWELL RD STE A MARIETTA, GA 30062
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000182
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE #5470

  • 2955 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3520
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000517
  • Last Inspection Score: 61
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

STUDIO MOVIE GRILL

  • 40 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7582
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002864
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

GENERATIONS PIZZA

  • 3969 S MAIN ST STE 160 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5674
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004229
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

DORO’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

  • 3979 S MAIN ST STE 250 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5671
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004345
  • Last Inspection Score: 98
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

LAS TEJITAS

  • 2175 OLD CONCORD RD STE C SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004440
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

CHASKA

  • 1836 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3344
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005088
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

SMYRNA VILLAGE

  • 1418 SPRING ST SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3639
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005347
  • Last Inspection Score: 84
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

  • 56 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4960
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025

FRANK’S CAJUN AND SOUL KITCHEN

  • 1175 POWDER SPRINGS ST BLDG B MARIETTA, GA 30064
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000470
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025

LAS TORTAS LOCAS #7

  • 371 PAT MELL RD SE STE 145 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5002
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001578
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025

BOWLERO AUSTELL

  • 2750 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2354
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025

THAICOON & SUSHI BAR

  • 34 MILL ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1967
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-10283
  • Last Inspection Score: 83
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025

VINEYARD CAFE & WINE BAR, THE

  • 1295 W SPRING ST SE STE 100 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3669
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004473
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025

RUBY TUESDAY #4381

  • 2435 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6340
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004934
  • Last Inspection Score: 61
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025

AZ PIZZA WINGS & FISH

  • 855 S COBB DR SE STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3180
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005356
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025

MEDITERRANEAN EXPRESS

  • 3162 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30062-7613
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005502
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025

CALENTANO 2

  • 1815 S COBB DR SE STE 107 MARIETTA, GA 30060-4958
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005701
  • Last Inspection Score: 63
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025

T’S BRUNCH BAR

  • 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL STE 1615 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6373
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006726
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025

MCDONALDS

  • 2371 DELK RD MARIETTA, GA 30067-6309
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006754
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025

KBBQ SPOT

  • 3000 WINDY HILL RD STE 136 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007305
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025

FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES – FOOD

  • 3508 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3705
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002377
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

JET’S PIZZA

  • 4425 S COBB DR SE STE F SMYRNA, GA 30080-6368
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-24691
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

STARBUCKS COFFEE #13946

  • 4648 WOODSTOCK RD STE 100 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1942
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-20829C
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

SAKURA RESTAURANT

  • 4880 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30068-5611
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-19643
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

LA BELLA PIZZA

  • 2635 SANDY PLAINS RD STE A-7 MARIETTA, GA 30066-4200
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-3280
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

IL MEE RESTAURANT

  • 1000 COBB PKWY N STE E MARIETTA, GA 30062-2454
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-23127
  • Last Inspection Score: 81
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

BRADLEY’S BAR & GRILL

  • 4961 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 117 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4376
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-21671
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

BURGER KING #13721

  • 2610 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000856
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

HIGHLANDS GRILL

  • 2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 28 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000177
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

MINATO JAPANESE RESTAURANT

  • 2697 SPRING RD STE A SMYRNA, GA 30080-3019
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2541
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

DOGWOOD GOLF CLUB – FOOD

  • 4207 FLINT HILL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1740
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1148C
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #778

  • 1398 AUSTELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30008
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2857
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

MCDONALD’S #11141

  • 4021 POWDER SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001835
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

PATTY WAGON THE – MOBILE

  • 4796 CANTON RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30066-1029
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002304
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

DOMINO’S PIZZA

  • 3333 S COBB DR STE A SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002843
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

VATICA INDIAN CUISINE

  • 1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003736
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – SANDY PLAINS 2

  • 3606 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3020
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003837
  • Last Inspection Score: 83
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

MCCRAY’S TAVERN EAST COBB

  • 4880 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 850 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4347
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004446
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

JEREMIAH’S ITALIAN ICE

  • 4585 S COBB DR SE STE 600 SMYRNA, GA 30080-6993
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004835
  • Last Inspection Score: 98
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

SHERATON SUITES GALLERIA ATLANTA – FOOD

  • 2844 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3113
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005625
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

ZAMA LATIN FLAVOR – MOBILE

  • 2550 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30066
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005645
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

BIG HOUSE BBQ – MOBILE

  • 4796 CANTON RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30066-1029
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005787
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

PATTY WAGON II THE – MOBILE

  • 4796 CANTON RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30066-1029
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005788
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

WIGGLE GIGGLE

  • 1812 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1109 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4383
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007252
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

STARBUCKS AT TARGET – T-373

  • 2201 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7629
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-16107
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

DUNKIN DONUTS #302140 / BASKIN ROBBINS

  • 2651 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3111
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-20652
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

STARBUCKS COFFEE #8371

  • 2680 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3014
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5547
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

PEACE CAFE

  • 3805 CANTON PL NW BLDG 3000 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1807
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000300
  • Last Inspection Score: 82
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

WELLSTAR EAST COBB HEALTH PARK – PARKSIDE BISTRO

  • 3747 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-6215
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001564
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

SWAPNA INDIAN CUISINE

  • 2655 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3111
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-16342
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

PITNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 4575 WADE GREEN RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30102-3407
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-8521
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

SAPIDITY CATERING

  • 316 FAIRGROUND ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2356
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003789
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

MCALISTER’S DELI

  • 789 CHURCH ST NE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30060-7238
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003959
  • Last Inspection Score: 86
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

TAQUERIA EL GUERO

  • 1135 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-4139
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004125
  • Last Inspection Score: 81
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

SESSIONS STAND #2

  • 397 SESSIONS ST NW BLDG 2 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1361
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005045
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

ALOHA POKE

  • 3348 COBB PKWY NW STE 110 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8353
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005107
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

JUICY’S JERK

  • 1115 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE A MARIETTA, GA 30064-5277
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005292
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

CLASSY CLAY’S CATERING & MORE

  • 3415 OLD 41 HWY STE 700 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1089
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005350
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

NORTH COBB CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

  • 4500 EAGLE DR KENNESAW, GA 30144-1098
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006638
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

NORTH COBB CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (NEW)

  • 4500 EAGLE DR KENNESAW, GA 30144-1098
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006639
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

ATLANTA ICE HOUSE

  • 2600 PRADO LN MARIETTA, GA 30066-3333
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007123
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

