Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from November 28 to December 4

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

DOMINO’S PIZZA #5747

3545 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8332

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

HONG KONG CITY

2142 S COBB DR SE STE D-1 SMYRNA, GA 30080-1330

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4911

Last Inspection Score: 60

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

WINDY CITY GRILL

4017 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-2739

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000655

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #2168

1176 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3608

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001785

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL #1972

964 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4530

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000588

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

SOI 3

2606 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4939

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000305

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

DEVEREUX ADVANCED BEHAVIORAL HEALTH GEORGIA

1291 STANLEY RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4359

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10558C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

PLACE THE

700 SANDY PLAINS RD STE A-1 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6370

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5573

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

HOYLE’S KITCHEN & BAR

1440 ROSWELL RD STE A MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000182

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE #5470

2955 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3520

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000517

Last Inspection Score: 61

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

STUDIO MOVIE GRILL

40 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7582

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002864

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

GENERATIONS PIZZA

3969 S MAIN ST STE 160 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5674

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004229

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

DORO’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

3979 S MAIN ST STE 250 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5671

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004345

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

LAS TEJITAS

2175 OLD CONCORD RD STE C SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004440

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

CHASKA

1836 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3344

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

SMYRNA VILLAGE

1418 SPRING ST SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3639

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005347

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2025

FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

56 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4960

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025

FRANK’S CAJUN AND SOUL KITCHEN

1175 POWDER SPRINGS ST BLDG B MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000470

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025

LAS TORTAS LOCAS #7

371 PAT MELL RD SE STE 145 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5002

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001578

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025

BOWLERO AUSTELL

2750 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2354

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025

THAICOON & SUSHI BAR

34 MILL ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1967

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10283

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025

VINEYARD CAFE & WINE BAR, THE

1295 W SPRING ST SE STE 100 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3669

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004473

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025

RUBY TUESDAY #4381

2435 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6340

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004934

Last Inspection Score: 61

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025

AZ PIZZA WINGS & FISH

855 S COBB DR SE STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3180

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005356

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025

MEDITERRANEAN EXPRESS

3162 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30062-7613

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005502

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025

CALENTANO 2

1815 S COBB DR SE STE 107 MARIETTA, GA 30060-4958

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005701

Last Inspection Score: 63

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025

T’S BRUNCH BAR

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL STE 1615 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6373

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006726

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025

MCDONALDS

2371 DELK RD MARIETTA, GA 30067-6309

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006754

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025

KBBQ SPOT

3000 WINDY HILL RD STE 136 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007305

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2025

FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES – FOOD

3508 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3705

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002377

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

JET’S PIZZA

4425 S COBB DR SE STE F SMYRNA, GA 30080-6368

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-24691

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

STARBUCKS COFFEE #13946

4648 WOODSTOCK RD STE 100 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1942

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20829C

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

SAKURA RESTAURANT

4880 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30068-5611

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19643

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

LA BELLA PIZZA

2635 SANDY PLAINS RD STE A-7 MARIETTA, GA 30066-4200

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3280

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

IL MEE RESTAURANT

1000 COBB PKWY N STE E MARIETTA, GA 30062-2454

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23127

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

BRADLEY’S BAR & GRILL

4961 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 117 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4376

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21671

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

BURGER KING #13721

2610 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000856

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

HIGHLANDS GRILL

2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 28 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000177

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

MINATO JAPANESE RESTAURANT

2697 SPRING RD STE A SMYRNA, GA 30080-3019

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2541

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

DOGWOOD GOLF CLUB – FOOD

4207 FLINT HILL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1740

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1148C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #778

1398 AUSTELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2857

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

MCDONALD’S #11141

4021 POWDER SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001835

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

PATTY WAGON THE – MOBILE

4796 CANTON RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30066-1029

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002304

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

DOMINO’S PIZZA

3333 S COBB DR STE A SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002843

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

VATICA INDIAN CUISINE

1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003736

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – SANDY PLAINS 2

3606 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3020

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003837

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

MCCRAY’S TAVERN EAST COBB

4880 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 850 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4347

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004446

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

JEREMIAH’S ITALIAN ICE

4585 S COBB DR SE STE 600 SMYRNA, GA 30080-6993

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004835

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

SHERATON SUITES GALLERIA ATLANTA – FOOD

2844 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3113

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005625

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

ZAMA LATIN FLAVOR – MOBILE

2550 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005645

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

BIG HOUSE BBQ – MOBILE

4796 CANTON RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30066-1029

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005787

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

PATTY WAGON II THE – MOBILE

4796 CANTON RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30066-1029

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005788

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

WIGGLE GIGGLE

1812 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1109 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4383

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007252

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2025

STARBUCKS AT TARGET – T-373

2201 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7629

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-16107

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

DUNKIN DONUTS #302140 / BASKIN ROBBINS

2651 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3111

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20652

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

STARBUCKS COFFEE #8371

2680 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3014

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5547

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

PEACE CAFE

3805 CANTON PL NW BLDG 3000 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1807

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000300

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

WELLSTAR EAST COBB HEALTH PARK – PARKSIDE BISTRO

3747 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-6215

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001564

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

SWAPNA INDIAN CUISINE

2655 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3111

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-16342

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

PITNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

4575 WADE GREEN RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30102-3407

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8521

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

SAPIDITY CATERING

316 FAIRGROUND ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2356

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003789

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

MCALISTER’S DELI

789 CHURCH ST NE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30060-7238

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003959

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

TAQUERIA EL GUERO

1135 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-4139

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004125

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

SESSIONS STAND #2

397 SESSIONS ST NW BLDG 2 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1361

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005045

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

ALOHA POKE

3348 COBB PKWY NW STE 110 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8353

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005107

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

JUICY’S JERK

1115 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE A MARIETTA, GA 30064-5277

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005292

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

CLASSY CLAY’S CATERING & MORE

3415 OLD 41 HWY STE 700 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1089

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005350

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

NORTH COBB CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

4500 EAGLE DR KENNESAW, GA 30144-1098

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006638

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

NORTH COBB CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (NEW)

4500 EAGLE DR KENNESAW, GA 30144-1098

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006639

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2025

ATLANTA ICE HOUSE