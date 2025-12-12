October 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s North Cobb High attendance zone

TOPICS:
Photo of the home in the North Cobb High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in October 2025

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 12, 2025

These prices for October home sales in the North Cobb High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website.

Highest sale price in October:  $650,000 for 5111 ACWORTH ENCLAVE DR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $228,500 for 1050 SAND WEDGE CIR (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
2951 ALBRIGHT CMNS10/01/25$400,000.001940
3310 HARMONY HILL RD10/03/25$535,500.002828
4559 COLLINS AVE10/03/25$470,000.001703
3737 TOWN SQUARE CIR UNIT 610/03/25$260,000.001558
2401 CENTENNIAL HILL WAY10/03/25$375,000.001903
4713 LIBERTY SQUARE DR10/06/25$286,595.001554
4769 MILLBANK CT10/06/25$364,500.001546
4413 GROVE DR10/06/25$379,000.001267
3662 N HAMPTON DR10/07/25$354,000.001752
4749 LIMESTONE LN10/08/25$345,000.001536
4938 JATOBA RD10/08/25$389,990.002180
2085 SAND WEDGE CIR10/08/25$235,000.001458
3781 VINEYARDS LAKE CIR 2210/08/25$369,000.001493
2475 STONEGATE DR10/10/25$272,950.001472
663 WINDCROFT CIR10/10/25$310,000.001280
3842 SUNVIEW DR10/10/25$319,950.001194
1966 PINE HILL CIR10/10/25$346,500.001341
4416 BLACK HILLS DR10/10/25$420,000.002300
1050 SAND WEDGE CIR10/10/25$228,500.00928
4505 DIXIE AVE NW10/14/25$495,000.002074
4583 GRENADINE CIR10/14/25$400,000.002157
4004 KNIGHTSBRIDGE RD10/15/25$276,500.001056
1983 DECO DR10/15/25$493,319.001696
2245 LONG BOW CHSE10/15/25$534,500.002675
4253 ZEPHYRHILLS DR10/15/25$344,700.001707
4955 BAKER PLANTATION DR10/16/25$259,000.001322
4215 STEEPLEHILL DR10/16/25$575,000.003076
1805 BAYNARD CT10/16/25$320,000.001664
4879 COVE ST10/16/25$282,000.001822
4446 HICKORY CHSE10/17/25$260,000.001512
3463 NORTHFIELD WAY10/17/25$425,000.002369
3602 DARCY CT10/17/25$440,000.002714
1050 TOWNE MANOR CT10/17/25$410,000.002130
3785 OVERLOOK TRL10/17/25$375,000.002460
4430 HIGH GATE DR10/20/25$335,000.001504
2497 INSDALE TRCE10/20/25$265,000.001634
2480 ARCADIA DR10/21/25$510,000.002477
1070 RACKLEY WAY10/21/25$330,000.001256
2573 KENNESAW SPRINGS CT10/22/25$361,250.001410
1270 MOUNTAIN SPRINGS DR10/23/25$305,000.001649
3836 VINEYARDS LAKE CIR U-1710/23/25$365,000.001493
2168 SUGAR MAPLE CV10/23/25$363,600.002308
5185 CENTENNIAL CREEK VW10/23/25$384,900.001816
3271 SCARLETT LN10/23/25$239,000.001327
4491 THORNGATE LN10/23/25$289,000.001420
3156 N COBB PKWY10/24/25$500,000.000
4809 GUAVA TRCE10/24/25$393,000.002109
3505 ENGLISH OAKS DR10/27/25$385,000.001398
3789 SEATTLE PL10/27/25$407,000.002338
5111 ACWORTH ENCLAVE DR10/27/25$650,000.002729
3502 APRIL BREEZE LN10/27/25$360,000.001500
3829 RIVERS RUN TRCE10/28/25$333,000.001548
4015 AVALON PKWY10/28/25$415,000.001728
1958 MORNING WALK10/28/25$418,000.001508
3627 SPRING MEADOW CT10/29/25$280,000.001358
3851 PRINCETON OAKS10/29/25$490,000.002596
1139 SHILOH LN10/29/25$334,000.001199
4219 BRANDY ANN DR10/30/25$250,000.001258
4780 PALMETTO PL10/30/25$309,000.001897
3999 VERBENA DR10/30/25$305,000.001472
4091 FORT SUMTER LNDG10/30/25$405,000.001752
3001 DONAMIRE AVE10/30/25$425,000.002386
3080 PINE HILL DR10/30/25$465,000.001740
4348 RICHMOND PL10/30/25$365,000.001452
3833 KIRKWOOD RUN10/30/25$390,000.002480
2118 SERENITY DR10/31/25$277,500.001432
2501 DEERFIELD DR10/31/25$265,000.001359
2430 DOUBLETREE DR10/31/25$422,000.002067
834 WINDCROFT CIR10/31/25$270,000.00993
3314 FREEDOM LNDG10/31/25$340,000.001518
4927 BAKER PLANTATION WAY10/31/25$365,000.001472

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

Be the first to comment on "October 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s North Cobb High attendance zone"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.