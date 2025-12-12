October 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s North Cobb High attendance zone

These prices for October home sales in the North Cobb High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website.
Highest sale price in October: $650,000 for 5111 ACWORTH ENCLAVE DR (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in October: $228,500 for 1050 SAND WEDGE CIR (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|2951 ALBRIGHT CMNS
|10/01/25
|$400,000.00
|1940
|3310 HARMONY HILL RD
|10/03/25
|$535,500.00
|2828
|4559 COLLINS AVE
|10/03/25
|$470,000.00
|1703
|3737 TOWN SQUARE CIR UNIT 6
|10/03/25
|$260,000.00
|1558
|2401 CENTENNIAL HILL WAY
|10/03/25
|$375,000.00
|1903
|4713 LIBERTY SQUARE DR
|10/06/25
|$286,595.00
|1554
|4769 MILLBANK CT
|10/06/25
|$364,500.00
|1546
|4413 GROVE DR
|10/06/25
|$379,000.00
|1267
|3662 N HAMPTON DR
|10/07/25
|$354,000.00
|1752
|4749 LIMESTONE LN
|10/08/25
|$345,000.00
|1536
|4938 JATOBA RD
|10/08/25
|$389,990.00
|2180
|2085 SAND WEDGE CIR
|10/08/25
|$235,000.00
|1458
|3781 VINEYARDS LAKE CIR 22
|10/08/25
|$369,000.00
|1493
|2475 STONEGATE DR
|10/10/25
|$272,950.00
|1472
|663 WINDCROFT CIR
|10/10/25
|$310,000.00
|1280
|3842 SUNVIEW DR
|10/10/25
|$319,950.00
|1194
|1966 PINE HILL CIR
|10/10/25
|$346,500.00
|1341
|4416 BLACK HILLS DR
|10/10/25
|$420,000.00
|2300
|1050 SAND WEDGE CIR
|10/10/25
|$228,500.00
|928
|4505 DIXIE AVE NW
|10/14/25
|$495,000.00
|2074
|4583 GRENADINE CIR
|10/14/25
|$400,000.00
|2157
|4004 KNIGHTSBRIDGE RD
|10/15/25
|$276,500.00
|1056
|1983 DECO DR
|10/15/25
|$493,319.00
|1696
|2245 LONG BOW CHSE
|10/15/25
|$534,500.00
|2675
|4253 ZEPHYRHILLS DR
|10/15/25
|$344,700.00
|1707
|4955 BAKER PLANTATION DR
|10/16/25
|$259,000.00
|1322
|4215 STEEPLEHILL DR
|10/16/25
|$575,000.00
|3076
|1805 BAYNARD CT
|10/16/25
|$320,000.00
|1664
|4879 COVE ST
|10/16/25
|$282,000.00
|1822
|4446 HICKORY CHSE
|10/17/25
|$260,000.00
|1512
|3463 NORTHFIELD WAY
|10/17/25
|$425,000.00
|2369
|3602 DARCY CT
|10/17/25
|$440,000.00
|2714
|1050 TOWNE MANOR CT
|10/17/25
|$410,000.00
|2130
|3785 OVERLOOK TRL
|10/17/25
|$375,000.00
|2460
|4430 HIGH GATE DR
|10/20/25
|$335,000.00
|1504
|2497 INSDALE TRCE
|10/20/25
|$265,000.00
|1634
|2480 ARCADIA DR
|10/21/25
|$510,000.00
|2477
|1070 RACKLEY WAY
|10/21/25
|$330,000.00
|1256
|2573 KENNESAW SPRINGS CT
|10/22/25
|$361,250.00
|1410
|1270 MOUNTAIN SPRINGS DR
|10/23/25
|$305,000.00
|1649
|3836 VINEYARDS LAKE CIR U-17
|10/23/25
|$365,000.00
|1493
|2168 SUGAR MAPLE CV
|10/23/25
|$363,600.00
|2308
|5185 CENTENNIAL CREEK VW
|10/23/25
|$384,900.00
|1816
|3271 SCARLETT LN
|10/23/25
|$239,000.00
|1327
|4491 THORNGATE LN
|10/23/25
|$289,000.00
|1420
|3156 N COBB PKWY
|10/24/25
|$500,000.00
|0
|4809 GUAVA TRCE
|10/24/25
|$393,000.00
|2109
|3505 ENGLISH OAKS DR
|10/27/25
|$385,000.00
|1398
|3789 SEATTLE PL
|10/27/25
|$407,000.00
|2338
|5111 ACWORTH ENCLAVE DR
|10/27/25
|$650,000.00
|2729
|3502 APRIL BREEZE LN
|10/27/25
|$360,000.00
|1500
|3829 RIVERS RUN TRCE
|10/28/25
|$333,000.00
|1548
|4015 AVALON PKWY
|10/28/25
|$415,000.00
|1728
|1958 MORNING WALK
|10/28/25
|$418,000.00
|1508
|3627 SPRING MEADOW CT
|10/29/25
|$280,000.00
|1358
|3851 PRINCETON OAKS
|10/29/25
|$490,000.00
|2596
|1139 SHILOH LN
|10/29/25
|$334,000.00
|1199
|4219 BRANDY ANN DR
|10/30/25
|$250,000.00
|1258
|4780 PALMETTO PL
|10/30/25
|$309,000.00
|1897
|3999 VERBENA DR
|10/30/25
|$305,000.00
|1472
|4091 FORT SUMTER LNDG
|10/30/25
|$405,000.00
|1752
|3001 DONAMIRE AVE
|10/30/25
|$425,000.00
|2386
|3080 PINE HILL DR
|10/30/25
|$465,000.00
|1740
|4348 RICHMOND PL
|10/30/25
|$365,000.00
|1452
|3833 KIRKWOOD RUN
|10/30/25
|$390,000.00
|2480
|2118 SERENITY DR
|10/31/25
|$277,500.00
|1432
|2501 DEERFIELD DR
|10/31/25
|$265,000.00
|1359
|2430 DOUBLETREE DR
|10/31/25
|$422,000.00
|2067
|834 WINDCROFT CIR
|10/31/25
|$270,000.00
|993
|3314 FREEDOM LNDG
|10/31/25
|$340,000.00
|1518
|4927 BAKER PLANTATION WAY
|10/31/25
|$365,000.00
|1472
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
Be the first to comment on "October 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s North Cobb High attendance zone"