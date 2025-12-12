October 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s North Cobb High attendance zone

These prices for October home sales in the North Cobb High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website.

Highest sale price in October: $650,000 for 5111 ACWORTH ENCLAVE DR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $228,500 for 1050 SAND WEDGE CIR (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 2951 ALBRIGHT CMNS 10/01/25 $400,000.00 1940 3310 HARMONY HILL RD 10/03/25 $535,500.00 2828 4559 COLLINS AVE 10/03/25 $470,000.00 1703 3737 TOWN SQUARE CIR UNIT 6 10/03/25 $260,000.00 1558 2401 CENTENNIAL HILL WAY 10/03/25 $375,000.00 1903 4713 LIBERTY SQUARE DR 10/06/25 $286,595.00 1554 4769 MILLBANK CT 10/06/25 $364,500.00 1546 4413 GROVE DR 10/06/25 $379,000.00 1267 3662 N HAMPTON DR 10/07/25 $354,000.00 1752 4749 LIMESTONE LN 10/08/25 $345,000.00 1536 4938 JATOBA RD 10/08/25 $389,990.00 2180 2085 SAND WEDGE CIR 10/08/25 $235,000.00 1458 3781 VINEYARDS LAKE CIR 22 10/08/25 $369,000.00 1493 2475 STONEGATE DR 10/10/25 $272,950.00 1472 663 WINDCROFT CIR 10/10/25 $310,000.00 1280 3842 SUNVIEW DR 10/10/25 $319,950.00 1194 1966 PINE HILL CIR 10/10/25 $346,500.00 1341 4416 BLACK HILLS DR 10/10/25 $420,000.00 2300 1050 SAND WEDGE CIR 10/10/25 $228,500.00 928 4505 DIXIE AVE NW 10/14/25 $495,000.00 2074 4583 GRENADINE CIR 10/14/25 $400,000.00 2157 4004 KNIGHTSBRIDGE RD 10/15/25 $276,500.00 1056 1983 DECO DR 10/15/25 $493,319.00 1696 2245 LONG BOW CHSE 10/15/25 $534,500.00 2675 4253 ZEPHYRHILLS DR 10/15/25 $344,700.00 1707 4955 BAKER PLANTATION DR 10/16/25 $259,000.00 1322 4215 STEEPLEHILL DR 10/16/25 $575,000.00 3076 1805 BAYNARD CT 10/16/25 $320,000.00 1664 4879 COVE ST 10/16/25 $282,000.00 1822 4446 HICKORY CHSE 10/17/25 $260,000.00 1512 3463 NORTHFIELD WAY 10/17/25 $425,000.00 2369 3602 DARCY CT 10/17/25 $440,000.00 2714 1050 TOWNE MANOR CT 10/17/25 $410,000.00 2130 3785 OVERLOOK TRL 10/17/25 $375,000.00 2460 4430 HIGH GATE DR 10/20/25 $335,000.00 1504 2497 INSDALE TRCE 10/20/25 $265,000.00 1634 2480 ARCADIA DR 10/21/25 $510,000.00 2477 1070 RACKLEY WAY 10/21/25 $330,000.00 1256 2573 KENNESAW SPRINGS CT 10/22/25 $361,250.00 1410 1270 MOUNTAIN SPRINGS DR 10/23/25 $305,000.00 1649 3836 VINEYARDS LAKE CIR U-17 10/23/25 $365,000.00 1493 2168 SUGAR MAPLE CV 10/23/25 $363,600.00 2308 5185 CENTENNIAL CREEK VW 10/23/25 $384,900.00 1816 3271 SCARLETT LN 10/23/25 $239,000.00 1327 4491 THORNGATE LN 10/23/25 $289,000.00 1420 3156 N COBB PKWY 10/24/25 $500,000.00 0 4809 GUAVA TRCE 10/24/25 $393,000.00 2109 3505 ENGLISH OAKS DR 10/27/25 $385,000.00 1398 3789 SEATTLE PL 10/27/25 $407,000.00 2338 5111 ACWORTH ENCLAVE DR 10/27/25 $650,000.00 2729 3502 APRIL BREEZE LN 10/27/25 $360,000.00 1500 3829 RIVERS RUN TRCE 10/28/25 $333,000.00 1548 4015 AVALON PKWY 10/28/25 $415,000.00 1728 1958 MORNING WALK 10/28/25 $418,000.00 1508 3627 SPRING MEADOW CT 10/29/25 $280,000.00 1358 3851 PRINCETON OAKS 10/29/25 $490,000.00 2596 1139 SHILOH LN 10/29/25 $334,000.00 1199 4219 BRANDY ANN DR 10/30/25 $250,000.00 1258 4780 PALMETTO PL 10/30/25 $309,000.00 1897 3999 VERBENA DR 10/30/25 $305,000.00 1472 4091 FORT SUMTER LNDG 10/30/25 $405,000.00 1752 3001 DONAMIRE AVE 10/30/25 $425,000.00 2386 3080 PINE HILL DR 10/30/25 $465,000.00 1740 4348 RICHMOND PL 10/30/25 $365,000.00 1452 3833 KIRKWOOD RUN 10/30/25 $390,000.00 2480 2118 SERENITY DR 10/31/25 $277,500.00 1432 2501 DEERFIELD DR 10/31/25 $265,000.00 1359 2430 DOUBLETREE DR 10/31/25 $422,000.00 2067 834 WINDCROFT CIR 10/31/25 $270,000.00 993 3314 FREEDOM LNDG 10/31/25 $340,000.00 1518 4927 BAKER PLANTATION WAY 10/31/25 $365,000.00 1472

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.