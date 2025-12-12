October 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Allatoona High attendance zone

These prices for October home sales in the Allatoona High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website.
Highest sale price in October: $2,350,000 for 4317 OGLETHORPE LOOP (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in October: $250,000 for 5844 N SHORES RD (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|5955 TIBOR DR
|10/01/25
|$1,000,000.00
|6085
|3617 HOLLYHOCK WAY
|10/02/25
|$400,000.00
|2314
|2730 COUNTRY CREEK WAY
|10/03/25
|$285,000.00
|1220
|3093 LORING RD
|10/03/25
|$439,000.00
|2344
|241 CREEL CHSE
|10/03/25
|$300,000.00
|1989
|4692 CHERI LYNN RD
|10/06/25
|$420,000.00
|1910
|2624 MARLEIGH FARM RD
|10/06/25
|$320,000.00
|1510
|4306 MARTINGALE LN
|10/06/25
|$360,000.00
|2298
|3404 OWENS PASS
|10/07/25
|$291,000.00
|1446
|3949 GOLFLINKS DR
|10/10/25
|$495,000.00
|2528
|2740 COUNTRY CREEK WAY
|10/14/25
|$361,000.00
|1722
|4547 MEADOW GREEN LN
|10/15/25
|$760,000.00
|4220
|4406 SINGLETREE WAY
|10/16/25
|$255,000.00
|2646
|4271 GRAND OAKS DR
|10/17/25
|$395,000.00
|1712
|5844 N SHORES RD
|10/17/25
|$250,000.00
|1509
|313 CLUBHOUSE CT
|10/17/25
|$435,000.00
|2424
|3130 MARBELLA CIR
|10/17/25
|$414,740.00
|2219
|386 BASS WAY
|10/17/25
|$380,000.00
|2122
|2297 COUNTY LINE RD
|10/17/25
|$597,000.00
|3488
|5125 HILL RD NW
|10/20/25
|$800,000.00
|2208
|1123 COOL SPRINGS DR
|10/21/25
|$415,000.00
|1670
|6218 OLD STILESBORO RD
|10/22/25
|$680,000.00
|2792
|6355 AUTUMN VIEW PT
|10/22/25
|$387,000.00
|1440
|5500 MCCOY RD DWELLING 15
|10/23/25
|$500,000.00
|1260
|3809 AUTUMN VIEW LN
|10/24/25
|$405,000.00
|1438
|4190 HAYNES MILL CT
|10/24/25
|$458,000.00
|2569
|4317 OGLETHORPE LOOP
|10/24/25
|$2,350,000.00
|7063
|4606 CANTLE CT
|10/27/25
|$417,000.00
|2656
|2643 MARLEIGH FARM RD
|10/28/25
|$448,000.00
|1510
|5087 DILLINGHAM DR
|10/28/25
|$500,000.00
|1990
|4429 TALISKER LN
|10/29/25
|$839,000.00
|4337
|3893 LORIEN WAY
|10/29/25
|$435,000.00
|2646
|3112 MARBELLA CIR
|10/29/25
|$414,253.00
|2207
|3230 SUNDEW DR
|10/30/25
|$742,260.00
|3752
|4902 PLEASANTRY WAY
|10/30/25
|$460,000.00
|2100
|3678 AUTUMN VIEW DR
|10/30/25
|$340,000.00
|1386
|5741 STONEKIRK WALK
|10/31/25
|$544,000.00
|2792
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
