October 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Allatoona High attendance zone

TOPICS:
Photo of the home in the Allatoona High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in October 2025

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 12, 2025

These prices for October home sales in the Allatoona High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website.

Highest sale price in October: $2,350,000 for  4317 OGLETHORPE LOOP (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October:  $250,000 for 5844 N SHORES RD (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
5955 TIBOR DR10/01/25$1,000,000.006085
3617 HOLLYHOCK WAY10/02/25$400,000.002314
2730 COUNTRY CREEK WAY10/03/25$285,000.001220
3093 LORING RD10/03/25$439,000.002344
241 CREEL CHSE10/03/25$300,000.001989
4692 CHERI LYNN RD10/06/25$420,000.001910
2624 MARLEIGH FARM RD10/06/25$320,000.001510
4306 MARTINGALE LN10/06/25$360,000.002298
3404 OWENS PASS10/07/25$291,000.001446
3949 GOLFLINKS DR10/10/25$495,000.002528
2740 COUNTRY CREEK WAY10/14/25$361,000.001722
4547 MEADOW GREEN LN10/15/25$760,000.004220
4406 SINGLETREE WAY10/16/25$255,000.002646
4271 GRAND OAKS DR10/17/25$395,000.001712
5844 N SHORES RD10/17/25$250,000.001509
313 CLUBHOUSE CT10/17/25$435,000.002424
3130 MARBELLA CIR10/17/25$414,740.002219
386 BASS WAY10/17/25$380,000.002122
2297 COUNTY LINE RD10/17/25$597,000.003488
5125 HILL RD NW10/20/25$800,000.002208
1123 COOL SPRINGS DR10/21/25$415,000.001670
6218 OLD STILESBORO RD10/22/25$680,000.002792
6355 AUTUMN VIEW PT10/22/25$387,000.001440
5500 MCCOY RD DWELLING 1510/23/25$500,000.001260
3809 AUTUMN VIEW LN10/24/25$405,000.001438
4190 HAYNES MILL CT10/24/25$458,000.002569
4317 OGLETHORPE LOOP10/24/25$2,350,000.007063
4606 CANTLE CT10/27/25$417,000.002656
2643 MARLEIGH FARM RD10/28/25$448,000.001510
5087 DILLINGHAM DR10/28/25$500,000.001990
4429 TALISKER LN10/29/25$839,000.004337
3893 LORIEN WAY10/29/25$435,000.002646
3112 MARBELLA CIR10/29/25$414,253.002207
3230 SUNDEW DR10/30/25$742,260.003752
4902 PLEASANTRY WAY10/30/25$460,000.002100
3678 AUTUMN VIEW DR10/30/25$340,000.001386
5741 STONEKIRK WALK10/31/25$544,000.002792

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

