October 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Allatoona High attendance zone

These prices for October home sales in the Allatoona High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website.

Highest sale price in October: $2,350,000 for 4317 OGLETHORPE LOOP (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $250,000 for 5844 N SHORES RD (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 5955 TIBOR DR 10/01/25 $1,000,000.00 6085 3617 HOLLYHOCK WAY 10/02/25 $400,000.00 2314 2730 COUNTRY CREEK WAY 10/03/25 $285,000.00 1220 3093 LORING RD 10/03/25 $439,000.00 2344 241 CREEL CHSE 10/03/25 $300,000.00 1989 4692 CHERI LYNN RD 10/06/25 $420,000.00 1910 2624 MARLEIGH FARM RD 10/06/25 $320,000.00 1510 4306 MARTINGALE LN 10/06/25 $360,000.00 2298 3404 OWENS PASS 10/07/25 $291,000.00 1446 3949 GOLFLINKS DR 10/10/25 $495,000.00 2528 2740 COUNTRY CREEK WAY 10/14/25 $361,000.00 1722 4547 MEADOW GREEN LN 10/15/25 $760,000.00 4220 4406 SINGLETREE WAY 10/16/25 $255,000.00 2646 4271 GRAND OAKS DR 10/17/25 $395,000.00 1712 5844 N SHORES RD 10/17/25 $250,000.00 1509 313 CLUBHOUSE CT 10/17/25 $435,000.00 2424 3130 MARBELLA CIR 10/17/25 $414,740.00 2219 386 BASS WAY 10/17/25 $380,000.00 2122 2297 COUNTY LINE RD 10/17/25 $597,000.00 3488 5125 HILL RD NW 10/20/25 $800,000.00 2208 1123 COOL SPRINGS DR 10/21/25 $415,000.00 1670 6218 OLD STILESBORO RD 10/22/25 $680,000.00 2792 6355 AUTUMN VIEW PT 10/22/25 $387,000.00 1440 5500 MCCOY RD DWELLING 15 10/23/25 $500,000.00 1260 3809 AUTUMN VIEW LN 10/24/25 $405,000.00 1438 4190 HAYNES MILL CT 10/24/25 $458,000.00 2569 4317 OGLETHORPE LOOP 10/24/25 $2,350,000.00 7063 4606 CANTLE CT 10/27/25 $417,000.00 2656 2643 MARLEIGH FARM RD 10/28/25 $448,000.00 1510 5087 DILLINGHAM DR 10/28/25 $500,000.00 1990 4429 TALISKER LN 10/29/25 $839,000.00 4337 3893 LORIEN WAY 10/29/25 $435,000.00 2646 3112 MARBELLA CIR 10/29/25 $414,253.00 2207 3230 SUNDEW DR 10/30/25 $742,260.00 3752 4902 PLEASANTRY WAY 10/30/25 $460,000.00 2100 3678 AUTUMN VIEW DR 10/30/25 $340,000.00 1386 5741 STONEKIRK WALK 10/31/25 $544,000.00 2792

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.