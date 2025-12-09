October 2025 home sales in the Walton High attendance zone

These prices for October 2025 home sales in the Walton High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. 

For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

Highest sale price in October:  $3,065,000 for 521 OAK HILL CIR SE (see photo below): 

Lowest sales price in October: $285,000 for 3901 RIVERLOOK PKWY UNIT 6 (see photo below):

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
4300 COVE ISLAND DR10/01/25$875,000.003796
181 SENTINEL PL NE10/01/25$1,050,000.004454
521 OAK HILL CIR SE10/01/25$3,065,000.005854
3506 BILLINGSLEY DR10/02/25$798,000.002809
3745 CLUBLAND DR10/03/25$675,000.002438
4619 VILLA CHASE DR10/03/25$587,000.002302
1363 COLONY DR NE10/06/25$710,000.002410
4420 COLUMNS DR10/07/25$1,250,000.003205
1222 GRAY SQUIRREL XING10/07/25$665,000.002064
3901 RIVERLOOK PKWY UNIT 610/08/25$285,000.001236
1961 FIELDS POND DR10/09/25$870,400.003128
2163 GROOVER RD10/10/25$845,000.002456
1515 BROOKCLIFF CIR10/10/25$585,000.002122
606 SERRAMONTE DR10/10/25$340,000.001539
1097 PRINCETON WALK10/14/25$835,000.003198
948 ST LYONN CTS10/15/25$2,000,000.005757
4456 KARLS GATE DR10/15/25$1,250,000.002914
2188 HERITAGE TRACE DR10/15/25$585,000.001914
3 WOODLAWN DR10/16/25$2,040,000.005332
4569 FOUNTAIN DR10/17/25$1,115,000.002632
1201 BRIDLE PATH10/17/25$355,000.001750
2506 OCTAVIA LN10/20/25$815,000.003520
904 WILLEO PL10/20/25$810,000.003150
913 SUNNY MEADOWS LN10/22/25$1,185,000.004280
4755 COLUMNS DR10/22/25$2,695,000.006172
872 BAYLISS DR10/22/25$469,000.001777
4420 NASSAU WAY10/24/25$795,000.002504
833 SERRAMONTE DR10/27/25$374,000.001488
4770 POWERS PARK CT10/28/25$800,000.003308
63 OLD STONEMILL RD10/29/25$1,050,000.003607
1490 DANSFORD CT10/30/25$1,025,000.003605
311 ROLLING ROCK RD10/30/25$2,750,000.006778
1842 BALDWIN WAY10/30/25$1,275,000.003978
758 MOCKINGBIRD LN NE10/30/25$405,000.001506
3611 HIGH GREEN DR10/30/25$775,000.002392
4502 KINGS CHSE10/30/25$510,000.002344
1172 MITSY HOLLOW DR10/31/25$550,000.001931
620 PINE POINT TRCE10/31/25$870,000.003053
4943 SECLUDED PINES DR10/31/25$695,000.002676
1634 PRINCETON WEST TRL10/31/25$730,000.003221

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

