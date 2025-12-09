October 2025 home sales in the Walton High attendance zone

These prices for October 2025 home sales in the Walton High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site.
For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
Highest sale price in October: $3,065,000 for 521 OAK HILL CIR SE (see photo below):
Lowest sales price in October: $285,000 for 3901 RIVERLOOK PKWY UNIT 6 (see photo below):
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|4300 COVE ISLAND DR
|10/01/25
|$875,000.00
|3796
|181 SENTINEL PL NE
|10/01/25
|$1,050,000.00
|4454
|521 OAK HILL CIR SE
|10/01/25
|$3,065,000.00
|5854
|3506 BILLINGSLEY DR
|10/02/25
|$798,000.00
|2809
|3745 CLUBLAND DR
|10/03/25
|$675,000.00
|2438
|4619 VILLA CHASE DR
|10/03/25
|$587,000.00
|2302
|1363 COLONY DR NE
|10/06/25
|$710,000.00
|2410
|4420 COLUMNS DR
|10/07/25
|$1,250,000.00
|3205
|1222 GRAY SQUIRREL XING
|10/07/25
|$665,000.00
|2064
|3901 RIVERLOOK PKWY UNIT 6
|10/08/25
|$285,000.00
|1236
|1961 FIELDS POND DR
|10/09/25
|$870,400.00
|3128
|2163 GROOVER RD
|10/10/25
|$845,000.00
|2456
|1515 BROOKCLIFF CIR
|10/10/25
|$585,000.00
|2122
|606 SERRAMONTE DR
|10/10/25
|$340,000.00
|1539
|1097 PRINCETON WALK
|10/14/25
|$835,000.00
|3198
|948 ST LYONN CTS
|10/15/25
|$2,000,000.00
|5757
|4456 KARLS GATE DR
|10/15/25
|$1,250,000.00
|2914
|2188 HERITAGE TRACE DR
|10/15/25
|$585,000.00
|1914
|3 WOODLAWN DR
|10/16/25
|$2,040,000.00
|5332
|4569 FOUNTAIN DR
|10/17/25
|$1,115,000.00
|2632
|1201 BRIDLE PATH
|10/17/25
|$355,000.00
|1750
|2506 OCTAVIA LN
|10/20/25
|$815,000.00
|3520
|904 WILLEO PL
|10/20/25
|$810,000.00
|3150
|913 SUNNY MEADOWS LN
|10/22/25
|$1,185,000.00
|4280
|4755 COLUMNS DR
|10/22/25
|$2,695,000.00
|6172
|872 BAYLISS DR
|10/22/25
|$469,000.00
|1777
|4420 NASSAU WAY
|10/24/25
|$795,000.00
|2504
|833 SERRAMONTE DR
|10/27/25
|$374,000.00
|1488
|4770 POWERS PARK CT
|10/28/25
|$800,000.00
|3308
|63 OLD STONEMILL RD
|10/29/25
|$1,050,000.00
|3607
|1490 DANSFORD CT
|10/30/25
|$1,025,000.00
|3605
|311 ROLLING ROCK RD
|10/30/25
|$2,750,000.00
|6778
|1842 BALDWIN WAY
|10/30/25
|$1,275,000.00
|3978
|758 MOCKINGBIRD LN NE
|10/30/25
|$405,000.00
|1506
|3611 HIGH GREEN DR
|10/30/25
|$775,000.00
|2392
|4502 KINGS CHSE
|10/30/25
|$510,000.00
|2344
|1172 MITSY HOLLOW DR
|10/31/25
|$550,000.00
|1931
|620 PINE POINT TRCE
|10/31/25
|$870,000.00
|3053
|4943 SECLUDED PINES DR
|10/31/25
|$695,000.00
|2676
|1634 PRINCETON WEST TRL
|10/31/25
|$730,000.00
|3221
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
