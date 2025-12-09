October 2025 home sales in the Walton High attendance zone

These prices for October 2025 home sales in the Walton High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site.

For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

Highest sale price in October: $3,065,000 for 521 OAK HILL CIR SE (see photo below):

Lowest sales price in October: $285,000 for 3901 RIVERLOOK PKWY UNIT 6 (see photo below):

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 4300 COVE ISLAND DR 10/01/25 $875,000.00 3796 181 SENTINEL PL NE 10/01/25 $1,050,000.00 4454 521 OAK HILL CIR SE 10/01/25 $3,065,000.00 5854 3506 BILLINGSLEY DR 10/02/25 $798,000.00 2809 3745 CLUBLAND DR 10/03/25 $675,000.00 2438 4619 VILLA CHASE DR 10/03/25 $587,000.00 2302 1363 COLONY DR NE 10/06/25 $710,000.00 2410 4420 COLUMNS DR 10/07/25 $1,250,000.00 3205 1222 GRAY SQUIRREL XING 10/07/25 $665,000.00 2064 3901 RIVERLOOK PKWY UNIT 6 10/08/25 $285,000.00 1236 1961 FIELDS POND DR 10/09/25 $870,400.00 3128 2163 GROOVER RD 10/10/25 $845,000.00 2456 1515 BROOKCLIFF CIR 10/10/25 $585,000.00 2122 606 SERRAMONTE DR 10/10/25 $340,000.00 1539 1097 PRINCETON WALK 10/14/25 $835,000.00 3198 948 ST LYONN CTS 10/15/25 $2,000,000.00 5757 4456 KARLS GATE DR 10/15/25 $1,250,000.00 2914 2188 HERITAGE TRACE DR 10/15/25 $585,000.00 1914 3 WOODLAWN DR 10/16/25 $2,040,000.00 5332 4569 FOUNTAIN DR 10/17/25 $1,115,000.00 2632 1201 BRIDLE PATH 10/17/25 $355,000.00 1750 2506 OCTAVIA LN 10/20/25 $815,000.00 3520 904 WILLEO PL 10/20/25 $810,000.00 3150 913 SUNNY MEADOWS LN 10/22/25 $1,185,000.00 4280 4755 COLUMNS DR 10/22/25 $2,695,000.00 6172 872 BAYLISS DR 10/22/25 $469,000.00 1777 4420 NASSAU WAY 10/24/25 $795,000.00 2504 833 SERRAMONTE DR 10/27/25 $374,000.00 1488 4770 POWERS PARK CT 10/28/25 $800,000.00 3308 63 OLD STONEMILL RD 10/29/25 $1,050,000.00 3607 1490 DANSFORD CT 10/30/25 $1,025,000.00 3605 311 ROLLING ROCK RD 10/30/25 $2,750,000.00 6778 1842 BALDWIN WAY 10/30/25 $1,275,000.00 3978 758 MOCKINGBIRD LN NE 10/30/25 $405,000.00 1506 3611 HIGH GREEN DR 10/30/25 $775,000.00 2392 4502 KINGS CHSE 10/30/25 $510,000.00 2344 1172 MITSY HOLLOW DR 10/31/25 $550,000.00 1931 620 PINE POINT TRCE 10/31/25 $870,000.00 3053 4943 SECLUDED PINES DR 10/31/25 $695,000.00 2676 1634 PRINCETON WEST TRL 10/31/25 $730,000.00 3221

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.