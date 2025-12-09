Kennesaw State Fall 2025 commencement to take place Dec. 16 – 19

Kennesaw State University distributed the following schedule for its upcoming commencement ceremonies:

Nearly 3,600 graduates will be recognized during Kennesaw State University’s Fall 2025 Commencement ceremonies Dec. 16-19.

Undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students will receive their degrees during eight Commencement ceremonies in VyStar Arena at the KSU Convocation Center. The Fall 2025 graduates represent 152 majors and come from 27 states in the U.S.

Kennesaw State’s Fall 2025 graduating class also includes:

• 499 first-generation college graduates

• 41 military veterans

• Graduates ranging in age from 19 to 80

• 1,123 students graduating with the honor of cum laude, magna cum laude or summa cum laude

Commencement schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 16

10 a.m. – Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology; College of Architecture and Construction Management

3 p.m. – Wellstar College of Health and Human Services

Wednesday, Dec. 17

10 a.m. – College of Computing and Software Engineering

3 p.m. – Bagwell College of Education; Geer Family College of the Arts

Thursday, Dec. 18

10 a.m. – Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences (undergraduate students in psychology and communications)

3 p.m. – Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences (graduate students and all other undergraduate majors)

Friday, Dec. 19

10 a.m. – College of Science and Mathematics; Coles College of Business (undergraduate students)

3 p.m. – Coles College of Business (graduate students and undergraduates in entrepreneurship, hospitality, management, marketing, and professional sales)

For more information about the graduation ceremonies, visit KSU’s Commencement website.