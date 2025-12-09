Marietta city council elections certified

By Mark Woolsey

It’s official. Carlyle Kent and Daniel Gaddis have been confirmed as the members of the Marietta City Council from Wards 5 and 3.

The Cobb County Board of Elections Monday certified results of the Dec. 2 runoff in council Wards 3 and 5.

In Ward 3 Daniel Gaddis captured 64.15 percent or 698 votes to Nora Gaudet’s 390 or 35.85 percent. One thousand 88 votes were cast in Ward 3.

In Ward 5, incumbent Carlyle Kent’s lopsided win was made official. Kent captured 495 votes to challenger Reggie Copeland’s 120 to win by a margin of 80.49 to 19.51 percent.

The runoffs became necessary when no candidate won at least 50 percent of the vote in the two districts during the Nov. 4 election.

In Ward 3, Gaddis captured 36.9 percent of the vote while Gaudet ran slightly behind at 35 percent. Boozer McClure was third in the Nov.4 balloting.

In Ward 5, Carlyle Kent finished first among three hopefuls during the Nov. 4 vote with 49.8 percent of the vote. Copeland garnered 32.8 percent. Kenneth Wright was a distant third.

Interim Elections Director Michael D’ Itri says 1,704 voters turned out, about 15.2 percent of those eligible to vote.