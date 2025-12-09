Public Review Meeting on Cobb’s 2026 Grant Funding

These federal programs provide funding for activities that mainly serve low- and moderate-income residents of Cobb County, such as housing assistance, community improvements, and services for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

For clarity, the programs discussed at this meeting are:

CDBG – Community Development Block Grant

– Community Development Block Grant HOME – HOME Investment Partnerships Program

– HOME Investment Partnerships Program ESG – Emergency Solutions Grant

2026 HUD 70% Estimated Allocations

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has not yet released the final 2026 funding amounts for CDBG, HOME, and ESG as of December 2025. Because of this, Cobb County is using estimated amounts equal to 70% of the prior year’s grant allocation.

This conservative approach is necessary because HUD does not publish its annual allocations before the County’s 2026–2030 Consolidated Plan and 2026 Annual Action Plan are due. The County will adjust the amounts later if HUD’s final allocations are different.

The 2026 HUD 70% Estimated Allocations are:

CDBG: $2,394,326.90

$2,394,326.90 HOME: $845,831.54

$845,831.54 ESG: $195,021.40

The public comment period for this notice runs from Wednesday, December 10, 2025 through Monday, January 12, 2026.

Members of the public can share their comments in two ways:

During the Public Review Meeting on January 7, 2026; or

on January 7, 2026; or Directly to the Cobb County CDBG Program Office by phone or email.

Contact information for comments:

Phone: (770) 528-1455

Email: cdbgoffice@cobbcounty.gov

About the Community Development Block Grant program

The Community Development Block grant program is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The HUD website describes the program as follows:

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons. The program is authorized under Title 1 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, Public Law 93-383, as amended 42 U.S.C. 5301 et seq. The program was designed to reinforce several important values and principles of community development: