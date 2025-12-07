October 2025 home sales in the Wheeler High attendance zone

House that drew the highest October sale price in the Wheeler High School attendance zone

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 7, 2025

These prices for October home sales in the Wheeler High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

Highest sale price in October:  $1,625,000 for 443 LANGLEY OAKS DR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $218,000 for 1194 ASHBOROUGH DR UNIT J (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
2277 ENGINEERS DR10/03/25$535,000.001438
2382 CRESCENT PARK CT BLDG/UNIT 4/2110/03/25$475,000.001771
525 ROBIN LN SE10/03/25$478,525.001758
2133 PAWNEE DR10/03/25$410,000.001568
3505 CHATTAHOOCHEE SUMMIT LN UNIT 2510/03/25$446,000.001942
105 SCARBOROUGH CT10/06/25$850,000.004391
2735 ST AUGUSTINE TRL10/07/25$236,625.001166
1194 ASHBOROUGH DR UNIT J10/07/25$218,000.001302
3061 BALEARIC DR10/07/25$375,000.001547
2960 BLACK BEAR DR10/08/25$280,000.001568
936 BOBCAT CT10/08/25$315,000.001324
1586 ALDWORTH PL SE10/10/25$675,000.002136
231 CROSS GATE DR10/10/25$445,000.001248
720 SMITHSTONE RD10/10/25$380,000.001816
595 HARCOURT PL10/10/25$300,000.001361
3559 TURTLE COVE CT10/10/25$700,000.002670
1352 OLD VIRGINIA CT10/14/25$360,000.001644
2969 HAWK CT SE10/15/25$289,000.002280
3733 CHATTAHOOCHEE SUMMIT DR UNIT 110/15/25$479,000.001942
1492 BENTLEY LN10/16/25$296,000.001280
799 BIRDS ML10/16/25$830,000.002640
2978 HAVERFORD LN10/17/25$508,000.001508
478 GUILFORD CIR10/17/25$540,000.002980
448 LANGLEY OAKS DR10/20/25$1,275,000.004712
1910 CEDAR GLENN WAY BLDG/UNIT 4000/440110/20/25$375,000.001593
3345 HALLMARK DR10/20/25$755,000.002492
3484 SHERIDAN CHSE10/20/25$665,000.004011
3484 SHERIDAN CHSE10/20/25$640,000.004011
3070 BROOKVIEW DR NE10/20/25$275,000.001969
2770 BEVERLY HILLS DR10/21/25$575,000.002313
1135 TIMBERLAND DR SE10/21/25$820,000.002240
1917 PINE BLF10/22/25$470,000.002702
907 WYNNES RIDGE CIR10/22/25$285,000.001579
3190 POWERS FRD10/23/25$1,150,000.004069
2683 MEADOWLAWN DR10/23/25$253,500.001391
628 FOREST RIDGE DR10/23/25$257,500.001270
403 GREENFIELD CT10/23/25$560,000.003063
141 INDIAN HILLS CT10/24/25$535,000.002010
640 SMITHSTONE RD10/24/25$400,000.001742
11 CECIL DR10/24/25$340,000.001538
2059 CLEARWATER DR10/27/25$394,999.001150
53 WEATHERSTONE PKWY10/28/25$645,000.002711
3300 WINDY RIDGE PKWY SE UNIT 52010/29/25$339,500.00770
3708 FOX HILLS DR10/30/25$500,000.002792
443 LANGLEY OAKS DR10/31/25$1,625,000.004691
190 KENLEY CT10/31/25$500,000.002395
20 ASHTON WOODS DR10/31/25$685,000.002262

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

