October 2025 home sales in the Wheeler High attendance zone

These prices for October home sales in the Wheeler High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

Highest sale price in October: $1,625,000 for 443 LANGLEY OAKS DR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $218,000 for 1194 ASHBOROUGH DR UNIT J (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 2277 ENGINEERS DR 10/03/25 $535,000.00 1438 2382 CRESCENT PARK CT BLDG/UNIT 4/21 10/03/25 $475,000.00 1771 525 ROBIN LN SE 10/03/25 $478,525.00 1758 2133 PAWNEE DR 10/03/25 $410,000.00 1568 3505 CHATTAHOOCHEE SUMMIT LN UNIT 25 10/03/25 $446,000.00 1942 105 SCARBOROUGH CT 10/06/25 $850,000.00 4391 2735 ST AUGUSTINE TRL 10/07/25 $236,625.00 1166 1194 ASHBOROUGH DR UNIT J 10/07/25 $218,000.00 1302 3061 BALEARIC DR 10/07/25 $375,000.00 1547 2960 BLACK BEAR DR 10/08/25 $280,000.00 1568 936 BOBCAT CT 10/08/25 $315,000.00 1324 1586 ALDWORTH PL SE 10/10/25 $675,000.00 2136 231 CROSS GATE DR 10/10/25 $445,000.00 1248 720 SMITHSTONE RD 10/10/25 $380,000.00 1816 595 HARCOURT PL 10/10/25 $300,000.00 1361 3559 TURTLE COVE CT 10/10/25 $700,000.00 2670 1352 OLD VIRGINIA CT 10/14/25 $360,000.00 1644 2969 HAWK CT SE 10/15/25 $289,000.00 2280 3733 CHATTAHOOCHEE SUMMIT DR UNIT 1 10/15/25 $479,000.00 1942 1492 BENTLEY LN 10/16/25 $296,000.00 1280 799 BIRDS ML 10/16/25 $830,000.00 2640 2978 HAVERFORD LN 10/17/25 $508,000.00 1508 478 GUILFORD CIR 10/17/25 $540,000.00 2980 448 LANGLEY OAKS DR 10/20/25 $1,275,000.00 4712 1910 CEDAR GLENN WAY BLDG/UNIT 4000/4401 10/20/25 $375,000.00 1593 3345 HALLMARK DR 10/20/25 $755,000.00 2492 3484 SHERIDAN CHSE 10/20/25 $665,000.00 4011 3484 SHERIDAN CHSE 10/20/25 $640,000.00 4011 3070 BROOKVIEW DR NE 10/20/25 $275,000.00 1969 2770 BEVERLY HILLS DR 10/21/25 $575,000.00 2313 1135 TIMBERLAND DR SE 10/21/25 $820,000.00 2240 1917 PINE BLF 10/22/25 $470,000.00 2702 907 WYNNES RIDGE CIR 10/22/25 $285,000.00 1579 3190 POWERS FRD 10/23/25 $1,150,000.00 4069 2683 MEADOWLAWN DR 10/23/25 $253,500.00 1391 628 FOREST RIDGE DR 10/23/25 $257,500.00 1270 403 GREENFIELD CT 10/23/25 $560,000.00 3063 141 INDIAN HILLS CT 10/24/25 $535,000.00 2010 640 SMITHSTONE RD 10/24/25 $400,000.00 1742 11 CECIL DR 10/24/25 $340,000.00 1538 2059 CLEARWATER DR 10/27/25 $394,999.00 1150 53 WEATHERSTONE PKWY 10/28/25 $645,000.00 2711 3300 WINDY RIDGE PKWY SE UNIT 520 10/29/25 $339,500.00 770 3708 FOX HILLS DR 10/30/25 $500,000.00 2792 443 LANGLEY OAKS DR 10/31/25 $1,625,000.00 4691 190 KENLEY CT 10/31/25 $500,000.00 2395 20 ASHTON WOODS DR 10/31/25 $685,000.00 2262

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.