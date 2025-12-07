October 2025 home sales in the Wheeler High attendance zone

These prices for October home sales in the Wheeler High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
Highest sale price in October: $1,625,000 for 443 LANGLEY OAKS DR (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in October: $218,000 for 1194 ASHBOROUGH DR UNIT J (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|2277 ENGINEERS DR
|10/03/25
|$535,000.00
|1438
|2382 CRESCENT PARK CT BLDG/UNIT 4/21
|10/03/25
|$475,000.00
|1771
|525 ROBIN LN SE
|10/03/25
|$478,525.00
|1758
|2133 PAWNEE DR
|10/03/25
|$410,000.00
|1568
|3505 CHATTAHOOCHEE SUMMIT LN UNIT 25
|10/03/25
|$446,000.00
|1942
|105 SCARBOROUGH CT
|10/06/25
|$850,000.00
|4391
|2735 ST AUGUSTINE TRL
|10/07/25
|$236,625.00
|1166
|1194 ASHBOROUGH DR UNIT J
|10/07/25
|$218,000.00
|1302
|3061 BALEARIC DR
|10/07/25
|$375,000.00
|1547
|2960 BLACK BEAR DR
|10/08/25
|$280,000.00
|1568
|936 BOBCAT CT
|10/08/25
|$315,000.00
|1324
|1586 ALDWORTH PL SE
|10/10/25
|$675,000.00
|2136
|231 CROSS GATE DR
|10/10/25
|$445,000.00
|1248
|720 SMITHSTONE RD
|10/10/25
|$380,000.00
|1816
|595 HARCOURT PL
|10/10/25
|$300,000.00
|1361
|3559 TURTLE COVE CT
|10/10/25
|$700,000.00
|2670
|1352 OLD VIRGINIA CT
|10/14/25
|$360,000.00
|1644
|2969 HAWK CT SE
|10/15/25
|$289,000.00
|2280
|3733 CHATTAHOOCHEE SUMMIT DR UNIT 1
|10/15/25
|$479,000.00
|1942
|1492 BENTLEY LN
|10/16/25
|$296,000.00
|1280
|799 BIRDS ML
|10/16/25
|$830,000.00
|2640
|2978 HAVERFORD LN
|10/17/25
|$508,000.00
|1508
|478 GUILFORD CIR
|10/17/25
|$540,000.00
|2980
|448 LANGLEY OAKS DR
|10/20/25
|$1,275,000.00
|4712
|1910 CEDAR GLENN WAY BLDG/UNIT 4000/4401
|10/20/25
|$375,000.00
|1593
|3345 HALLMARK DR
|10/20/25
|$755,000.00
|2492
|3484 SHERIDAN CHSE
|10/20/25
|$665,000.00
|4011
|3484 SHERIDAN CHSE
|10/20/25
|$640,000.00
|4011
|3070 BROOKVIEW DR NE
|10/20/25
|$275,000.00
|1969
|2770 BEVERLY HILLS DR
|10/21/25
|$575,000.00
|2313
|1135 TIMBERLAND DR SE
|10/21/25
|$820,000.00
|2240
|1917 PINE BLF
|10/22/25
|$470,000.00
|2702
|907 WYNNES RIDGE CIR
|10/22/25
|$285,000.00
|1579
|3190 POWERS FRD
|10/23/25
|$1,150,000.00
|4069
|2683 MEADOWLAWN DR
|10/23/25
|$253,500.00
|1391
|628 FOREST RIDGE DR
|10/23/25
|$257,500.00
|1270
|403 GREENFIELD CT
|10/23/25
|$560,000.00
|3063
|141 INDIAN HILLS CT
|10/24/25
|$535,000.00
|2010
|640 SMITHSTONE RD
|10/24/25
|$400,000.00
|1742
|11 CECIL DR
|10/24/25
|$340,000.00
|1538
|2059 CLEARWATER DR
|10/27/25
|$394,999.00
|1150
|53 WEATHERSTONE PKWY
|10/28/25
|$645,000.00
|2711
|3300 WINDY RIDGE PKWY SE UNIT 520
|10/29/25
|$339,500.00
|770
|3708 FOX HILLS DR
|10/30/25
|$500,000.00
|2792
|443 LANGLEY OAKS DR
|10/31/25
|$1,625,000.00
|4691
|190 KENLEY CT
|10/31/25
|$500,000.00
|2395
|20 ASHTON WOODS DR
|10/31/25
|$685,000.00
|2262
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
