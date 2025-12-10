October home sales in the Kennesaw High attendance zone

TOPICS:
Photo of the home in the Kennesaw High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in October 2025

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 10, 2025

These prices for October home sales in the Kennesaw Mountain High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

Highest sale price in October was $960,000 for 1355 MURRAYS LOCH PL (see photo below):

Lowest sales price in October was $190,000 for 2451 PINE DR NW  (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
2096 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD10/02/25$318,000.00964
1911 STANCREST TRCE10/03/25$279,000.001240
1567 RACHELS RDG10/06/25$345,000.001424
172 ROCK GARDEN TER10/07/25$230,000.001210
2412 ST DAVIDS SQ UNIT 1610/07/25$670,000.002734
1222 PARKSIDE VILLAGE DR10/08/25$565,000.002300
2451 PINE DR NW10/08/25$190,000.001824
2489 WOODLAND DR NW10/09/25$310,000.001075
4070 WOODLAND DR NW10/10/25$335,000.001256
2050 DEL LAGO CIR UNIT 910/10/25$252,000.001288
1805 BECKLEY PL10/14/25$480,000.002272
3831 WHITHORN WAY10/14/25$777,000.003415
1575 RIDENOUR PKWY SUITE 80410/14/25$286,000.001760
103 STONE MILL LN10/15/25$405,000.001520
1758 MOUNTAIN OAK RD10/15/25$539,660.003082
3130 KATES WAY10/16/25$615,000.002998
1923 STANCREST TRCE10/16/25$305,000.001386
1046 JUMPERS RDG10/16/25$580,000.002638
1730 STANWOOD DR10/17/25$290,000.001386
1355 MURRAYS LOCH PL10/17/25$960,000.003655
235 RIPPLING DR10/17/25$815,000.003414
1652 WOODSFORD RD10/17/25$315,000.001450
3015 GUARDIAN WALK10/18/25$755,001.003849
3473 SERENADE COMM10/20/25$659,900.002975
2036 SHILLINGWOOD DR10/20/25$421,200.002320
2569 DOBBS DR10/20/25$256,500.001100
1846 STANCREST TRCE10/22/25$285,000.001386
2533 ZACHARY WOODS DR10/27/25$405,000.002080
2897 ANTONIA PL10/30/25$439,900.002110
3221 SUMMER STREAM LN10/30/25$430,000.002318
1177 RIDENOUR BLVD UNIT 610/31/25$371,000.001728
234 EVERLEIGH WAY10/31/25$700,000.003962

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

Be the first to comment on "October home sales in the Kennesaw High attendance zone"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.