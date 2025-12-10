October home sales in the Kennesaw High attendance zone

These prices for October home sales in the Kennesaw Mountain High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

Highest sale price in October was $960,000 for 1355 MURRAYS LOCH PL (see photo below):

Lowest sales price in October was $190,000 for 2451 PINE DR NW (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 2096 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD 10/02/25 $318,000.00 964 1911 STANCREST TRCE 10/03/25 $279,000.00 1240 1567 RACHELS RDG 10/06/25 $345,000.00 1424 172 ROCK GARDEN TER 10/07/25 $230,000.00 1210 2412 ST DAVIDS SQ UNIT 16 10/07/25 $670,000.00 2734 1222 PARKSIDE VILLAGE DR 10/08/25 $565,000.00 2300 2451 PINE DR NW 10/08/25 $190,000.00 1824 2489 WOODLAND DR NW 10/09/25 $310,000.00 1075 4070 WOODLAND DR NW 10/10/25 $335,000.00 1256 2050 DEL LAGO CIR UNIT 9 10/10/25 $252,000.00 1288 1805 BECKLEY PL 10/14/25 $480,000.00 2272 3831 WHITHORN WAY 10/14/25 $777,000.00 3415 1575 RIDENOUR PKWY SUITE 804 10/14/25 $286,000.00 1760 103 STONE MILL LN 10/15/25 $405,000.00 1520 1758 MOUNTAIN OAK RD 10/15/25 $539,660.00 3082 3130 KATES WAY 10/16/25 $615,000.00 2998 1923 STANCREST TRCE 10/16/25 $305,000.00 1386 1046 JUMPERS RDG 10/16/25 $580,000.00 2638 1730 STANWOOD DR 10/17/25 $290,000.00 1386 1355 MURRAYS LOCH PL 10/17/25 $960,000.00 3655 235 RIPPLING DR 10/17/25 $815,000.00 3414 1652 WOODSFORD RD 10/17/25 $315,000.00 1450 3015 GUARDIAN WALK 10/18/25 $755,001.00 3849 3473 SERENADE COMM 10/20/25 $659,900.00 2975 2036 SHILLINGWOOD DR 10/20/25 $421,200.00 2320 2569 DOBBS DR 10/20/25 $256,500.00 1100 1846 STANCREST TRCE 10/22/25 $285,000.00 1386 2533 ZACHARY WOODS DR 10/27/25 $405,000.00 2080 2897 ANTONIA PL 10/30/25 $439,900.00 2110 3221 SUMMER STREAM LN 10/30/25 $430,000.00 2318 1177 RIDENOUR BLVD UNIT 6 10/31/25 $371,000.00 1728 234 EVERLEIGH WAY 10/31/25 $700,000.00 3962

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.