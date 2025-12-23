Two pedestrians injured, one critically, in Acworth traffic incident

Cobb County traffic investigators are looking into a Dec. 20 accident which injured two pedestrians, one critically.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of Main St. and New McEver Road in Acworth at about 1:07 p.m.

Their investigation showed that two pedestrians were in a crosswalk crossing McEver Road going northbound. A white 2023 Mercedes Metris turned right from Main Street onto McEver.

The driver struck both pedestrians, one of whom was rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries. The other pedestrian’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Authorities say the Mercedes driver stopped after the accident.

Cobb Police say anybody with information about the crash should call them at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.