A JFK For Georgia’s GOP? This Kennedy Might Be The Next Lt. Governor

Photos by John Tures

By John A. Tures, Professor of Political Science, LaGrange College

Before he even gave his West Georgia speech before a local Republican Party gathering last week in his campaign for Lt. Governor of Georgia, former State Senator John F. Kennedy had to let us know he wasn’t that Kennedy. “I’m not that funny smart guy from Louisiana,” he quipped, referring to the GOP U.S. Senator still in office.

For Kennedy, who rose to the Georgia Senate President Pro Tem position, who you are matters in 2026. “Under Brian Kemp, we had great leadership. And we want to keep it going. The right leader matters.” Clearly there are some concerns that the Kemp-Trump primary battles of 2022 may devolve into in-fighting later this year on Election Day, or nomination battles could emerge that produce an unelectable candidate. And Georgia Democrats feel pretty confident, given their showing last year in the PSC races, and in recent special elections for the Georgia General Assembly, so a lot is riding on this race for Republicans.

“A pro-business climate will cure a lot of our social ills,” he told me in an interview before the talk. When I pressed him on concerns about tariffs and recession fears for the state, a result of the trade wars over taxes on interstate commerce, he touted his business experience from working in commercial law, which included general business advice and helping companies in receivership and those with fiduciary elements.

He explained that his focus will be on tort reform. “I supported tort reform, which will help with our health care. Doctors facing high malpractice premiums will go elsewhere.

“You supported tort reform….and you’re an attorney,” I pointed out in the Q&A, noting his resume includes graduating from Mercer University and a law degree from Mercer as well.

“It was the right thing to do,” he replied. “I was elected to represent the people in my district, not the lawyers. We may be the number one state to do business, but I saw a publication that said we were a judicial hell hole, with nuclear verdicts that could get companies to leave the state. We need a level playing field, not a lottery-style litigation system at the expense of all, sticking it to those with insurance. It was a close vote. Those attorneys with billboards will come back in 2027,” he noted.

He did tout the benefits of a legal education, as did fellow candidate Derek Dooley who is running for the U.S. Senate. He agreed that law school taught problem solving.

Kennedy also sought ways to improve the education system, focusing heavily on chronic absenteeism among students, as well as keeping Georgia safe through a properly trained and funded law enforcement system.

Former Representative Carl Von Epps (D-LaGrange), now a pastor, told me that being a good Lt. Governor means being able to listen to all sides, and to bring consensus. He told me about his experience working with Pierre Howard and Mark Taylor. When I asked Kennedy about his qualifications in this area, he brought up his President Pro-Tem of the Senate service, and being Governor Nathan Deal’s floor leader.

“I learned that you had to listen first, and talk last,” he told me. “I also couldn’t just look at the issues from the perspective of my Central Georgia district. I had to think about the issues statewide.” Sounds like something Simon Sinek, the author of Start With Why , would say in his classic book on leadership.

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu or on "X" at @johntures2.