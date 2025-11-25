Good Time Charlie Bailey Keeps The Georgia Democrats’ Spirits Up

By John A. Tures, Professor of Political Science, LaGrange College

As Georgia Democrats gathered in the Northern part of the state earlier this month, Charlie Bailey was their cheerleader-in-chief. And why not? The Chair of the Georgia Democrats had just helped lead the party to unprecedented victories in the Public Service Commission (PSC) races, their first statewide wins since 2006 and their first in the PSC race since 2000. How did he and the party do it?

There’s a debate about whether you’re supposed to turn out your base, or appeal to crossover voters. Bailey and his team focused on turning out the voters without turning their backs on counties other than Fulton, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett.

At times, the Democratic Party went old school, relying on phone banks. Though outspent, they managed their resources perhaps more efficiently in media markets. Pundits often claimed the party was dead without Stacey Abrams when it came to GOTV and raising money. Bailey and his fellow leaders proved them wrong. They built up the state party, turning it into a machine for electing Democrats statewide.

Though Trump has been a drag on the ticket, it’s important to remember that the Georgia Republicans have a popular governor in Brian Kemp. And the Democrats still overcame him.

“Under the Georgia GOP, the American Dream is less attainable that it was 22 years ago,” Bailey told the audience. “People want enough to get by, keep their kids safe, and have those kids do a little better than they did economically.”

Bailey continued his speech. “Our theme is one of Republican Betrayal. Donald Trump and Bert Jones made promises, but only enriched themselves and their friends. Their bill was the biggest transfer of wealth since the Roman Empire. Twelve hospitals have closed in the last 12 years. What are you doing with all of that great power? Words without deeds aren’t much.”

The party promised to end gerrymandering. They hired their first research director in years. They utilized radio, TV and digital ads. “This is what a professional party looks like,” he said.

Bailey’s Democratic Party brushed aside concerns that the party had spread itself too far too thin, winning races once considered unwinnable. “When you’re in the opposition, you’ve got to say that everything not going well is the fault of those in charge.”

He brushed aside attempts to take a side on Geoff Duncan, saying that the winning candidate must prove themselves, just like anyone else. But he did support the idea of a broader Democratic Party family momentum for the next year, and two years on.

Bailey also gave a mathematical argument showing that the Georgia House is in reach for the Peach State Democratic Party, noting how Kamala Harris was close in many of those districts. Winning the House would be step toward ending GOP gerrymandering.

“These races should be about resumes, but what are you going to do?” Bailey concluded. “You’ve got to fire the people who haven’t been doing their job.”

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu or on “X” at @johntures2. His first book “Branded” has just come out, published by Huntsville Independent Press (https://www.huntsvilleindependent.com/product-page/branded).