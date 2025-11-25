Four Stones Group Relocates Headquarters to The Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta has announced that Four Stones Group, a private equity and real estate investment firm, will relocate its headquarters to the Cobb County development this November.

The firm’s new office will be located at 455 Legends Place, adjacent to Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta.

According to a press release from The Battery Atlanta, the move highlights The Battery Atlanta’s appeal as a walkable, amenity-rich environment with proximity to Truist Park, drawing in a growing roster of high-profile tenants such as Papa Johns, TK Elevator, Gas South, Shake Shack and Southwire.

“The Battery Atlanta continues to draw companies that want an environment that helps their teams do their best work,” said Jeremy Strife, executive vice president of development. “We’re proud to welcome Four Stones Group and look forward to their continued growth and success within our community.”

Founded in 2020, Four Stones Group focuses on private equity and real estate investments. The firm is also the master developer for the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer Federation National Training Center and Trilith Live!, and maintains a strategic partnership with Momentous Sports.

“We are truly excited to join The Battery Atlanta,” said Blake Goodman, CEO of Four Stones Group. “The Battery Atlanta is a dynamic environment that places our team in a community that supports our work and also allows us to have fun while we deliver on our goals to go further.”

According to the press release, the relocation is set to support the company’s expanding team and bolster its presence in the Atlanta area, offering enhanced access to industry partners and a growing professional network.