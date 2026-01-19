Cobb police seek identity of pedestrian killed on Powers Ferry Road

By Mark Woolsey

Cobb police say one person died In a car-pedestrian accident early Saturday.

Sgt. E.D. Smith said in a news release that an unidentified Hispanic male was lying down on Powers Ferry Road north of Sherwood Drive, positioned perpendicular to the roadway.

At around 1:20 a.m. a 2014 Ford F-150 was headed northbound on Powers Ferry and struck the victim, who was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured.

Authorities are trying to identify the person struck and are asking anyone with information to call Cobb Police at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.