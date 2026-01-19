Georgia Braces for More Winter Weather as Snow, Ice Remain Possible

By Mark Woolsey

All of a sudden, Georgia seems to be in Old Man Winter’s crosshairs.

On Sunday, a belt of 1-3 inches of snow fell across an area of central into northeast Georgia. Some parts of southeastern metro Atlanta saw flurries. Monroe, Upson and Putnam Counties reported sticking snow.

The National Weather Service is now warning of the possibility of a bout of winter precipitation Wednesday night and early Thursday across Northeast Georgia.

And next weekend could become icy, although it’s too early to make a detailed call,say forecasters.

The National Weather Service says an upper-level disturbance is expected to track across the southeast this weekend and that by Sunday morning, frozen precipitation could be falling across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

Unusually chilly temperatures and Gulf moisture streaming northward are factors to watch as well.

Forecasters say a lot could change between now and next weekend-but stay tuned.