Kennesaw’s Chalker Park project moving forward

By Rebecca Gaunt

The Kennesaw City Council considered its options for the new and improved Chalker Park at Monday’s work session in light of a budget shortfall.

The city is considering construction contracts totaling $1.4 million to build Chalker Park, but must also cover a $400,739 shortfall in the total estimated cost of $1.5 million.

The contract with Gay Construction is for a guaranteed maximum price of almost $1.2 million.The playground equipment and rubberized surface will come from PlaySouth via a government contract for $219,003.

In addition, the city must spend $85,000 for benches, trash cans, and landscaping.

The total estimate is $1.5 million, leaving a $400,739 shortfall given the city’s $1.1 million budget from impact fees and a $500,000 contribution from the developer of the Eastpark mixed-use development.

The original Chalker Park was removed as part of the 57-acre Eastpark project with the plan to relocate and expand it. In 2022, the city approved a landswap with Sanctuary Properties so the new park could be built on 1.44 acres at Smith Drive and Cherokee Street.

City manager Jeff Drobney said prices have increased since the original plan was proposed and suggested using money from the city’s reserve fund.

The other option is to reduce the scale of the park.

“That would be to remove the parking, remove the restroom, just making it another pocket park type of space,” said Drobney.

Mayor Derek Easterling voiced support for finishing the park as originally planned.

A resolution for funding the shortfall will be on a future agenda for a vote, but the matter is not on the Jan. 20 meeting agenda.

The Council will vote Tuesday on a $119,571 contract with Otis Elevator Company to modernize and bring up to standard the Southern Museum elevator used to access staff offices. The elevator is at the end of its life cycle and can no longer be repaired.