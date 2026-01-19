Georgia gas prices drop while national average increases

Georgia gasoline prices took another small drop over the past week, continuing the trend here of lower gasoline prices, but nationally prices are beginning to rise.

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia dropped two cents, reaching an average cost of $2.64 per gallon for regular unleaded.

EV charging rates at DC fast-charging stations remained stable nationally at an average of 38 cents per kilowatt hour, while Georgia EV drivers got a treat, with the prices dropping to match the national average. For several months the Georgia charging rate had been two cents higher than the national average. Of course, home charging is dramatically cheaper.

Cobb County gasoline price average

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.67, about three cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

⛽ Drivers See National Gas Prices Increase The national average inched up to $2.82 a gallon this week, though prices remain well below last year’s $3.12. January usually brings cheaper pump prices thanks to lower demand and winter‑blend gasoline. Crude oil costs are also staying low, even as markets watch rising tensions in Iran, a major OPEC producer whose supply disruptions could influence prices in the U.S. Electric: The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remains at 38 cents. To plan ahead, drivers can check charging prices along their route using AAA’s TripTik Travel Planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”