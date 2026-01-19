Report with photos from Walden Crossing HOA litter cleanup for MLK Day

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the MLK Jr. Day cleanup by the Walden Crossing HOA:

Walden Crossing HOA with a little help from the Friends of Mableton and

South Cobb Lions Club removed 26 bags of litter and debris from Mableton

Parkway and Gordon Circle. This litter cleanup was dedicated to the memory

of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. A very nice lady from Ruth’s Dominican

Hair Salon along our route came out to thank us and give us water. It was

fun as we exchanged stories and got to know each other better. In 2025, Adopt-A-Mile volunteer groups in the South Cobb area removed 1,901

bags of litter from 175 miles of roadway. That is too much. Please let

your friends and neighbors know that littering is unacceptable behavior and

is disrespectful to our neighbors.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management. Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities. To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

According to the KCB website: