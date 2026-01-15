Cobb’s early voting set for race to replace Marjorie Taylor Green; over 20 candidates qualify

There are two developments in the March 10 election set to replace former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The early voting schedule was set by the Cobb County Board of Elections and Voter Registration at a meeting this week. And more than 20 candidates qualified to run for the position during a qualification period that ended on Wednesday.

The early voting period begins Feb. 16. Voting the first two weeks will be on a Monday-Friday schedule with slightly shorter hours, from Feb 16-20 and February 20-27. During those weeks, balloting will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at four locations. From March 2-6, voting hours will be extended, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Weekend voting has been scheduled as well. Two Saturdays have been designated, Feb. 21 and 28, with voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. One Sunday will see early voting, March 1, from noon until 5 p.m.

The four locations designated for early voting are:

-Boots Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs.

-West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW, Kennesaw.

-Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw

-North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 S. Main St, Acworth

No voting will be allowed March 7 and 9 just prior to the election. On election day, voters will need to go to their usual polling spots.

All four locations will have drop boxes.

Meanwhile, 22 candidates qualified to run in the special election by the end of the qualifying period on Wednesday.

Seventeen are Republicans, 3 are Democrats and one Libertarian and one independent candidate are also running.

The candidates have a wide variety of backgrounds. Several are former elected officials, having resigned to jump into the race. Several more are Republican activists. One of the Democrats running is a retired brigadier general who also ran against Greene in 2024.

If no candidate wins a majority among the crowded field, the top two finishers will head to an April 7 runoff.

The election became necessary after Greene announced in November that she was quitting. That followed a highly publicized breakup with President Trump. Trum called her a “traitor” after she differed with him on a number of issues, including whether the Epstein files should be released.

The 14th district encompasses Northwest Cobb County, along with a clutch of other counties extending west to the Alabama state line and north to the Tennessee border.

Elections head Michael D’Itri told the board at its meeting this week that the Cobb County portion of the district encompasses 30 precincts, with 109,962 eligible voters. He says out of that number 100,909 are active.

Also at this week’s elections board meeting, acting elections Director Michael D’Itri was confirmed as interim director. The change was made from “acting” after former director Tate Fall officially left the office behind at the end of the year.