Mableton Earns Silver-level Green Communities Certification for Environmental Leadership

According to a city news release, the City of Mableton has received Silver-level Green Communities certification from the Atlanta Regional Commission, recognizing its strides toward sustainability and more efficient municipal operations.

According to the ARC web page about the program:

ARC developed the Green Communities Program in 2009 to certify local governments that invest in programs and policies that lead to a more sustainable region. The nationally recognized program showcases the many ways that local governments can reduce their environmental footprint.

City officials accepted the regional honor on Jan. 14. The certification is based on already completed initiatives that reduce environmental impact and promote long-term stewardship of natural resources.

“This recognition reflects policy-backed action and responsible governance,” said Mayor Michael Owens, quoted in the news release. “We’ve put sustainability into law, into operations, and into how we make decisions—because long-term stewardship of our land, water, and air matters to both our city government and the residents we serve.”

The ARC’s Green Communities program evaluates concrete actions—not plans—that improve environmental performance. Mableton earned its Silver certification by documenting a series of council-approved ordinances and sustainable initiatives, including:

Tree Preservation and Beautification Ordinance

Night Sky Ordinance to reduce light pollution

Solid Waste Ordinance promoting waste reduction

A citywide Green Resolution embedding sustainability into governance

Community composting and expanded recycling drop-off sites

Transition to a 100% electric vehicle fleet for city operations

“These were practical decisions with lasting impact,” said Emily Groth, Director of Sustainability. “They strengthen how the city operates today and position Mableton for future growth and funding opportunities.”

The certification also boosts Mableton’s eligibility for state and federal infrastructure and sustainability grants—allowing for future investment without raising taxes.

“For jurisdictions to voluntarily submit to certify as Green Communities by lightening their environmental footprint is a testament to their commitment to fostering greener, healthier, and more livable communities,” said Anna Roach, Executive Director and CEO of the Atlanta Regional Commission. “Congratulations to all those receiving new certifications and increasing the quality of life for their community.”

The certification remains valid for four years. To maintain its status, Mableton must continue to make measurable environmental progress.