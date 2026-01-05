Dense fog advisory in Georgia Monday until 10 a.m.

Drivers across much of Georgia are being warned to use caution this morning as dense fog has significantly reduced visibility in several regions of the state.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Monday, January 5.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING… * WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, northwest, and west central Georgia. * WHEN…Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook: Cherokee, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.