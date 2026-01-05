Gasoline prices in Georgia drop again, but AAA reports that trend uncertain on oil price concerns

Georgia gasoline prices dropped an additional three cents per gallon over the past week, but AAA warns that events in Venezuela could change that and lead to price increases.

According to AAA’s weekly report:

U.S. crude closed at $57.32 a barrel on Friday, only 58 cents higher than the week before. Venezuela used to be a major oil producer, but sanctions have kept its exports low for years. Analysts say there’s still enough supply worldwide, though any major disruption could push prices higher. As of Monday, the statewide average has dropped to $2.65 per gallon, though minor day‑to‑day fluctuations are still expected.

EV charging rates at DC fast-charging stations remained stable at 38 cents per kilowatt hour nationwide.

Cobb County gasoline price average

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.66, about a cent more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Nationwide Gas Prices Dip Slightly Amid Global Uncertainty The national average for regular gasoline has slipped to $2.81 per gallon, down from last week. Crude oil prices remain low, demand is gradually easing, and fuel supplies are stable. And although global events can affect the market, there’s currently no indication they’ll cause any major price shifts right now.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”